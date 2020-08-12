EROSWholesale.com Helps Businesses Make Back-to-School Shopping Season a Success with Amazing Deals

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- With the fall season quickly approaching, families everywhere are gearing up for a new school year, despite the ongoing pandemic. Whether students will be engaged in learning remotely from the comfort of their homes or in an actual classroom, having the necessary school supplies is essential for their academic success. To help retailers have a prosperous back-to-school shopping season, EROSWholesale.com is offering amazing deals on wholesale school supplies.



For over 66 years, EROSWholesale.com has been one of the leading online wholesalers offering customers the highest quality products at unbelievable bargain prices. Their inventory holds an impressive 15,000 products, so it's no wonder that so many retailers consider EROSWholesale.com to be a one-stop-shop for everything they need.



With back-to-school shopping season falling on such a precarious time of the year, as COVID cases fluctuate across the country, parents are looking for the best possible deals on school essentials. Retailers who shop at EROSWholesale.com will able to deliver, if not go above and beyond, what their customers are looking for.



EROSWholesale.com carries pencil sharpeners in bulk, as well as backpacks, notebooks and paper, file organizers, lunchboxes, writing utensils, educational posters, boards and markers, and everything else students and teachers will need to make the 2020-2021 year a success.



Furthermore, retailers can also stock up safety products, such as masks and hand sanitizer, for parents and school administrators who value the health and safety of others.



To learn more or place an order, visit EROSWholesale.com today.



About EROSWholesale.com

As a family owned and operated company for over 60 years, EROSWholesale.com (also known as Eros Hosiery Company) has grown from a regional distributor to an international importer and wholesaler for over 15,000 products. They cover countless product lines and are an amazing one-stop-shop that believes in the quality that small businesses can provide. Priding themselves on diversity of product lines and adaptability to current markets, EROSWholesale.com strives to stay at the forefront of the wholesale industry.



Contact EROSWholesale.com online or by phone at 1-888-EROS-PRO.