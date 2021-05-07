EROSWholesale.com Offering Flip-Flops Wholesale and Many Other Products This Spring and Summer Season

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- EROSWholesale.com is offering flip-flops wholesale and many other products this spring season. To prepare stores for the needs of their customers, EROSWholesale.com has a wide selection of beach-ready outfits, shoes, and accessories, all available online.



When the temperatures begin to rise, people find themselves outdoors more and maybe even pool-side. Because of that, the need for swimwear and warmer weather attire increases. Having the best selection in store for a competitive price is what can help distinguish one shop from another. With that in mind, turning to EROSWholesale.com is the perfect solution.



On this site, the large assortment ranges from tankinis to bikinis to one-pieces in many stylish prints and patterns. On top of that, inclusive sizing is offered, so whether selling to a woman who is a size small or a customer who may fit better into plus size, there is the opportunity to meet each customer's needs and style preferences.



On the other hand, the perfect pair of shoes can be a great add-on for many customers. Wholesale flip-flops, in particular, are great given the cost, style varieties, and flexibility for those warmer days. These are perfect for customers who may be taking a beach trip, spending the day by the pool, or just walking the boardwalk. Similarly, wedding flip-flops in bulk are the perfect wedding party favors. These simple yet comfortable styles are bound to sell through, especially with all of the color options available.



Ultimately, no matter what may be missing from the boutique or small business, rely on EROSWholesale.com to fulfill it. Visit their website for more information.



About EROSWholesale.com

As a family owned and operated company for over 60 years, EROSWholesale.com (also known as Eros Hosiery Company) has grown from a regional distributor to an international importer and wholesaler for over 25,000 products. They cover countless product lines and are an amazing one-stop-shop that believes in the quality that small businesses can provide. Priding themselves on diversity of product lines and adaptability to current markets, EROSWholesale.com strives to stay at the forefront of the wholesale industry.



Contact EROSWholesale.com online or by phone at 1-888-EROS-PRO