EROSWholesale.com Offers Wholesale Disposable Face Masks and Respirators

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- EROSWholesale.com, a leading online wholesaler serving businesses all over the globe for more than 60 years, offers a wide selection of sturdy disposable face masks in bulk so companies can protect their workers from splashes, sprays, and airborne contaminants while on the job.



The ability to breathe freely while hard at work is something most people take for granted, but in some industries, protective gear is an absolute necessity. Workers handling chemicals, waste, or construction materials on a daily basis can't be too careful when it comes to the particles they breathe in through their noses and mouths. Coughing, sneezing, and wheezing on the job is not just unhealthy; it's distracting and potentially dangerous, depending on the task at hand.



Employers can provide their workers with a steady supply of disposable face masks and disposable respirators by purchasing these items at EROSWholesale.com. The company stocks quality face masks and respirators that are designed to resist splashes of liquid and filter out even the smallest airborne particles. These masks fit securely and cover the nose and mouth, but they need to be thrown away if they become damp or damaged.



Companies will never run out of disposable face masks and respirators if they buy them in bulk quantities, and shopping at EROSWholesale.com means getting a great value. EROSWholesale.com offers the lowest wholesale prices on the internet, and prices decrease as the size of the order increases.



Business owners looking to keep their staff properly equipped to handle a potentially hazardous work environment are encouraged to visit the EROSWholesale.com today and place an order for disposable face masks and respirators. Any questions or concerns can be addressed by contacting the company via the live chat function on their website or by email at help@eroswholesale.com.



About EROSWholesale.com:

As a family owned and operated company for over 60 years, EROSWholesale.com (also known as Eros Hosiery Company) has grown from a regional distributor to an international importer and wholesaler for over 15,000 products. They cover countless product lines and are an amazing one-stop-shop that believes in the quality that small business can provide. Priding themselves on diversity of product lines and adaptability to current markets, EROSWholesale.com strives to stay at the forefront of the wholesale industry.



Contact EROSWholesale.com online or by phone at 1-888-EROS-PRO.