Erotica Writer, Lily Angelo, Announces Three Steamy Books As Testament to America's Creative Spirit

Daydream Diary is a book of erotic short stories that features the steamy tale "Mr. President”. It places focus on a Government agent with super-human powers seducing President Barren O'Connell (based on Barack Obama). The book contains stories of submission & domination, the super natural, mystery, romance, and May-December relationships.



“It brings a sexier side to Obama's political campaign.



Her next title, Sext Messages, is a candid book of erotic short stories, told from the perspective of the author Angelo herself - texting her boyfriend nightly with erotic stories. It's their way of communicating while her boyfriend is away on business, and gives a behind-the-scenes view of Angelo’s writing process.



Her final title, Creativity Never Sleeps, Sexy is as Sexy Does, showcases Angelo’s unique creativity and visually artistic flair. The book contains a myriad of sexy photographs of the author. She directed each photo set and organized wardrobe, hair, makeup, as well as the artistic effects on each photo. She also designed the book covers for each of her eBooks.



Having achieved so much, the releases are Angelo’s way of expressing the greater American spirit.



“There’s nothing we can’t do if we work hard enough and put our minds to it. We shouldn’t be afraid to reach out and grab our dreams,” she says.



To tease her readers, Angelo has released a YouTube Video with photographs and a preview of the story “Mr. President”.



Each title will be available for purchase on Amazon.



About the Author: Lily Angelo

Lily Angelo is a creative spirit. Her formal education is in visual arts, however, writing is also one of her deepest passions.



She believes in constantly growing and learning as a writer and an artist. She says, "We should never stop dreaming or pursuing our passions, that's what makes us who we are. As long as I'm able to work creatively, I'm happy."