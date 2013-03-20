Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Celeritech is a certified SAP Partner Services and leading SAP Business One for small to medium-sized companies in USA. We are dedicated to deliver integrated business technology solutions tailored to the needs of the customer: providing added value, innovation and profitability for their business. Our solutions fit any industry sector and are based on leading edge technology using the best business practices available on the market, including SAP Education



Celeritech success in the sector of small and medium enterprises, is due to its unique approach of intelligent management of SME, which allows to gain operational and strategic level and give business owners a vision similar to the management of large corporations, with the budget of small and medium. Celeritech also has support for corporate customers in the adoption of ERP, CRM technology, business intelligence, and enterprise portals eBilling.



Since 2006, serving as a channel comes Celeritech certified SAP Business One, occupying for several years in sales leadership and growth in Latin America. Currently, markets and implements SAP Business One in Venezuela, Peru and more recently in the United States, where it now has more than 6 clients, for a total of over 130 installed base customers



Since 2008, she was named the Master VAR or wholesaler contact with a wide network of allies, under the tutelage of Celeritech have achieved excellent results. In 2012, he was recognized for being the first channel sales and Venezuela held the position number 24 in the world ranking.



Recently, Celeritech, thanks to its deep knowledge in collaboration solutions and Knowledge Management, joined the Jive Solution portfolio, the industry-leading platform of Social Business, whose solution can transform the way people work, allowing tangible benefits in productivity of firms, as confirmed more than 800 companies who shared with McKinsey results.



About Celeritech

Celeritech, is an enterprise integrating Information Technology, which began operations eight years ago in the Andean region, with operations in Venezuela, Peru and Colombia, in order to support its clients in achieving their strategic objectives and profitable growth productivity growth through innovation in world-class technologies such as SAP, Oracle and Jive under the figure of Channel Partner focused on large corporations and small and medium enterprises in all industry sectors.



