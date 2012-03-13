ERP, CRM and Other Software Management Solutions Help Companies Increase Sales

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2012 -- In the current age of fast-paced, ever-changing technology, it is essential for businesses to maintain a high level of organization to ensure they are properly communicating with employees and customers and meeting their sales and revenue goals.



And as shown by a recent survey by Express Employment Professionals, disorganization in companies can cost them not only money and business opportunities, but also time. More than half of the 18,000 business leaders surveyed said they lose nine work hours a week due to a lack of organization and 57 percent said they lose six work hours a week because of a lack of time due to disorganization.



Implementing an Enterprise Resource Planning system, or ERP, installing Customer Relationship Management software, or CRM, or utilizing a Warehouse Management System, or WMS, can help safeguard businesses against missing or losing valuable data or customers due to a deficiency of structure.



Understanding the difference between these types of systems can be quite confusing for businesses researching them for the first time. But all three can tremendously help companies by increasing their return on investment and customer retention.



Featuring in-depth information regarding ERP, CRM software, WMS and a variety of other systems, ERPReveal.com aims to educate companies about the benefits and differences of some of the most popular business technology currently available. Additionally, the site provides details about a highly effective, user-friendly Enterprise Management System called FITPRISE EMS, a built-to-requirements web-based software management system designed to fit and integrate business operations workflow in any industry.



In order for businesses to understand which system would provide the highest level of assistance, they need to first comprehend the differences between them.



ERP systems allow all of the employees in a company to stay up-to-date about all aspects of the company, including the financials, sales, customers, products and more. By making employees feel involved and “in the know” about a business’ happenings, most will feel more responsibility toward making sure all elements stay in line and on target with the company’s goals.



According to ERPReveal.com, “ERP systems facilitate the ease of information flow between the various departments of a company seamlessly and manage interactions to company shareholders.”



Whereas, the site says CRM software allows businesses to build a single view of customers by creating profiles that include information of all previous communication, purchases and interactions. This information can then be used to interact with customers to increase sales that in turn increase return on investment.



In laymen’s terms, CRM software gives businesses the ability to take a snapshot view of each of its customers to understand how to better meet their needs.



In addition to defining the differences between the current business systems available, the site provides an inside look at FITPRISE EMS, a web-based software management system. The system allows companies to define their parameters and offers a simple user interface, real-time information access and flexible and affordable investment options.



About ERP Reveal

ERP Reveal aims to provide companies with in-depth information regarding a variety of business software solutions proven to help increase sales and return on investment, including ERP, CRM, WMS, MRP and more.