ERP, CRM and Other Software Management Solutions Help Companies Increase Sales

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- According to a recent survey by Express Employment Professionals, disorganization in businesses can cost not only time, but also valuable opportunities and money. Over 50 percent of the 18,000 company leaders surveyed said they lose about nine work hours a week due to disorganization, and 57 percent of the respondents said they lose six work hours a week because of a lack of time due to not being organized.



Clearly, in this age of fast-paced, constantly-changing technology, it is vital for businesses to obtain and maintain a high level of organization to be sure they are properly communicating with customers and employees as well as meeting their sales and revenue goals.



By implementing an Enterprise Resource Planning system, or ERP, installing Customer Relationship Management software, or CRM, or using a Warehouse Management System, or WMS, companies can help protect themselves against missing or lost valuable data, or losing customers due to a lack of structure.



With in-depth information regarding ERP, CRM software, WMS and many other systems, ERPReveal.com strives to educate businesses about the differences and benefits of some of the most popular business technologies that are available today. In addition, the website provides details about a user-friendly and highly effective Enterprise Management System called FITPRISE EMS: a built-to-requirements web-based software management system that is meant to integrate and fit business operations workflow in any industry.



Understanding the difference between these types of systems might seem confusing to business owners who are researching them for the first time. But all three can definitely help companies in a major way by increasing their return on investment and customer retention.



In order for businesses to comprehend which system would provide the highest level of assistance, they need to first understand the differences between them.



For example, ERP systems allow all of a company’s employees to stay up-to-date about all aspects of the business, including the sales, financials, products, customers, and more. By making employees feel involved and knowledgeable about what is happening at the business, most will feel more responsibility toward making sure all work and projects stay in line and on target with the company’s goals.



“ERP systems facilitate the ease of information flow between the various departments of a company seamlessly and manage interactions to company shareholders,” an article on the company’s website noted.



According to the site, CRM software lets businesses build a single view of customers by creating profiles that include information of all previous purchases, communication, and interactions. This information can then be used while working with customers to help boost sales that in turn increase return on investment.



In other words, CRM software gives companies the ability to take a snapshot view of each of its customers to understand how to better meet their needs.



In addition to looking at the differences between the current business systems available, the website also provides an inside look at FITPRISE EMS, a web-based software management system. This system lets companies define their parameters and offers real-time information access, simple user interface, and flexible and affordable investment options.



For more information about ERP, CRM software, FITPRISE EMS and more, visit http://www.ERPReveal.com



About ERP Reveal

ERP Reveal aims to provide companies with in-depth information regarding a variety of business software solutions proven to help increase sales and return on investment, including ERP, CRM, WMS, MRP and more.