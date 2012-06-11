ERP Software Market in India 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- The ERP Software market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.2 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing demand of ERP in SMBs. The ERP Software market in India has also been witnessing the growing adoption of SaaS-based ERP. However, the high cost of ERP packages could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The ERP Software Market in India 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India. It also covers the Indian ERP Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Infor Global Solutions, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp. and SAP AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Sage Group plc, Ramco Systems Ltd., QAD Inc. Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Eastern Software Solutions.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/79230/erp-software-market-in-india-2011-2015.html