ERP with Ultriva eKanban Provides Proactive Alerts Based on Exceptions

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Becoming the global leader in e-kanban solutions was just the start. In an effort to enable and empower companies learn more about this most sophisticated industrial technology solution, Ultriva has been profiled extensively in the media, authored blogs, white papers, and other source material. Narayan Laksham, founder of the company, has become a most-respected thought leader in Supply Chain Management and lean manufacturing subject- matter expert worldwide. Recently hundreds of companies asked for new tools to review the Ultriva value proposition. The results is that each week there are new Ultriva presentations now available which capture the salient product features, rationale for use, and cost-effectiveness of the technology (with heightened focus on ROI – return on investment). Synthesized presentations and slide shows are another tool for prospective Ultriva clients to gather information and make a cursory determination if this technology is a good fit.



One presentation, “Ultriva vs. ERP Kanban Modules” can be found at: http://www.slideshare.net/Ultriva/ultriva-vs-erp-kanban-modules.



Ultriva understands industrial pain points and will continue to be a progress, leading force in developing best-practice solutions in line with continuous process improvements. Ultriva is the leading provider of Lean Supply Chain Solutions. Ultriva delivers web-based software solutions that control demand and supply variability to improve on-time delivery performance. The results significantly reduce working capital and transition manufacturers from forecast-based planning to consumption-based replenishment. For more than a decade Ultriva has been sharing information about lean manufacturing process.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for a wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Few Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software solutions meet the requirements of Oracle users who turn to Ultriva’s Supply Chain Cloud solution, an Oracle Validated Integration solution. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495