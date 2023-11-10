NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Errand Service Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Errand Service market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are TaskRabbit (United States), Uber Technologies Inc (Postmates) (United States), Errand Plus and Personal Services (United Kingdom), Oak Business Consultant LLC (United States), Errand Up (United States), DoorDash, Inc. (United States), Naborforce (United States), Errands 24/7 (United States), Almost Anything Inc (United States), Errand360 (Nigeria).



Errand service is for people and businesses who are unable to complete their regular errands. The errands are categorized into corporate, employee, and executive errands, which include pick up / drop off service, grocery shopping, pet sitting, car cleaning and servicing, and emergency & healthcare services, and others. Errand service providers recruit locally established and office-based errands for completing their work. It is utilized by individuals and business professionals for running errands like grocery shopping, pet sitting, etc.



Influencing Market Trend

- Emerging Marketing and Promotional Activities for the Errand Service Business

- Omnichannel Facilities for Booking Errand Services Online



Market Drivers

- Growing Need for the Errands Services who are Unable to Manage the Regular Tasks

- Demand for Employment Services



Opportunities:

- Growing Usage of App-based for Errand Services

- Surging Demand for Errands Services from Developing and Developed Regions



Challenges:

- Stiff Competition in the Errand Services Market



Analysis by Type (Corporate Errands, Employee Errands, Executive Errands), Application (Individual, Business), Service (Pick up / Drop off Service, Grocery Shopping, Pet Sitting, Car Cleaning and Servicing, Emergency & Healthcare Services, Others), Booking Medium (App, Web-based, Telephonic)



The regional analysis of Global Errand Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



On 27th July 2021, Errand360, a new logistics startup has launched a bicycle-based delivery service in Nigeria. The bicycle delivery platform is built to serve users with demand for quick and short errands within their communities and on-demand delivery services. It serves users with a variety of delivery services, with the first phase of rollout beginning in Lagos and users able to access its services via mobile app.



