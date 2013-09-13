Errors and Omissions Insurance Protects Against Professional Liability

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Errorsandomissions.org starts offering protection for businesses against professional liability by offering error and omissions insurance.



Professional liability is defined as damages incurred through errors done in practice of a profession which are not covered by common liability insurance clauses. Common industries that will benefit from this insurance coverage are medicine, accountancy, and law, in which practitioners are usually being sued for cases like misrepresentation, negligence, or malpractice. In fact, these professions require their practitioners to have this insurance.



Practitioners and their offices tend to lose thousands or millions of dollars because of errors and omissions (e&o) lawsuits. At a certain point, the damages done to their business may cause license revocation, and ultimately, loss of business. By acquiring Errorsandomissions.org’s insurance coverage, such dangers can be prevented by professionals.



The insurance provider also stresses out the importance of getting ample insurance coverage for professionals that are required to get errors and omissions insurance. This type of coverage could only exist at a specified amount of coverage time, but it is an added cost to business. However, skimping on coverage may cause great damages to a business, and it will always be best to get the best amount of protection possible.



Errorsandomissions.org specializes in risk management scenarios and they offer valuable help in aiding businesses find the best policy and risk exposure reduction methods for their professionals. They are known for offering low interest rates in their policies and they are known experts in providing tailored coverage to match different business capacities. Most of the clientele who take advantage of their services are sales agents, brokers, insurance agents, and agencies from across the country.



For more information about the company policies or details about insurance application, you can contact Errorsandomissions.org directly at their website or through 323-661-5546.