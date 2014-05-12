Erythropoietin Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Erythropoietin is a type of a glycoprotein produced by body that controls red blood cell production in the body and is produced in kidneys. Kidney cells responsible for production of erythropoietin are sensitive to oxygen levels in the blood. Low levels of oxygen in the blood triggers the production and release of erythropoietin. Erythropoietin stimulates the bone marrow to produce red blood cells that ultimately carries oxygen and maintains the oxygen levels in the body. Thenormal range of erythropoietin is 4 to 24 mU/ml.



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Erythropoietin tests detects abnormal levels of erythropoietin in the blood thus indicating kidney diseases, bone marrow disorders and excess erythropoietin production.Erythropoietin is also used to correct anemic conditions by stimulating red blood cell production. Increasing incidences of anemia globally mainly resulting from chemotherapy and rapidly increasing morbidity rate of kidney disorders are driving the growth of the global erythropoietin market. While on the other hand, erythropoietin market has reached to saturation in developed countries thus restraining the growth of this market to some extent. Synthetic erythropoietin is produced using DNA recombinant technology. Erythropoietin market can be categorized on the basis of types of synthetic erythropoietin as follows:



- Epoetin-alfa

- Epoetin-beta

- Epoetin-omega

- Epoetin-delta

- Darbepoetin-alfa



Further, based on application erythropoietin market is segmented as,



- Oncology diseases

- End stage renal disease (ESRD)

- Pre-dialysis



Geographically the market is segmented into,



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the world



Currently, North America dominatesthe erythropoietin market and is followed by Europe due high spending capacity in the healthcare infrastructure in these regions. Asia-Pacific is a promising market for erythropoietin and is expected to undergo rapid market growth due to increase in purchasing power, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and increased medical tourism and the available treatments. Some of the major companies contributing to this market include Hospira Inc., Amgen Inc., Roche Diagnostics and Johnson & Johnson.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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