eSafety Supplies, Inc. to Offer Custom Printing Service for Safety Apparel

City of Industry, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- eSafety Supplies, Inc. is introducing a custom printing service for any types of safety apparel. The company is providing a custom printing service that can help individuals have all the designs that they want to incorporate on their safety apparel.



The safety of the workers is always a must and it is also something that should be assured by the employers. Employee safety should be observed especially by manufacturing companies that use harmful chemicals, procedures, and machineries that can affect the health and injure the individuals working on it. In order to secure this aspect, employers must provide all the safety apparel that is needed by employees. In consideration with this, eSafety Supplies Inc. is offering safety apparel to various companies. The good thing about the company is that it is also providing customized printing for safety apparel.



The company’s custom printing service for safety apparel will be launched on May 1, 2013. To order a customized safety apparel, individuals just have to select the type of vest that they wanted to be customized from the following selections: Class II, III, solid, reflective and mesh safety vests. Afterwards, they should call the company and tell them the detailed description of the design that must be incorporated into the vest such as the size of the logo or the phrase, its font size, and where it must be placed in the vest. The design on the logo or the artwork must be sent to the company, and once it has been approved, they will already start the printing. Customizing the safety apparel typically lasts up t0 10 days from the day that the artwork is sent and approved.



The customized printing service that is being offered by eSafety Supplies Inc. for safety apparel is a new line of service that they are providing. The company can customize safety apparel such as safety vest.



About eSafety Supplies. Inc.

eSafety Supplies. Inc. is a company that supplies and imports a wide range of safety products such as disposable gloves, safety helmets, eyewear, respiratory masks and safety vests, with the newly added service, which is custom vest printing.



For more information about eSafety Supplies Inc. and the Custom Printing Service for Safety Apparel that the company is offering, please feel free to visit http://www.esafetysupplies.com



