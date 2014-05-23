Escalate Internet Extends Its Superior Social Media Marketing Services

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Escalate Internet, a reliable Internet marketing company in Texas. This fast growing and cutting edge B2B service provider and online resource announced the expansion of their direct marketing services to include a more comprehensive wide ranging social media marketing platform by implementing the world’s best social media campaigns for industry buyers.



Current economic conditions continue to challenge businesses of all sizes to look for new and innovative ways to reach potential customers. Escalate Internet is addressing this challenge by creating new sales channels for their customers and by offering enhanced social media marketing services. These services extend the reach of their members while providing them with a cost-effective addition to traditional marketing. Escalate Internet also leverages existing social media channels such as Face book, Twitter, and LinkedIn,



Escalate Internet has added more Social Media Optimization (SMO) features to its Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and link building packages.



Escalate Internet’s affordable Social Media Marketing packages include setting up clients with online communities such as Facebook and Twitter as well as blogging, social bookmarking, online press releases, article writing, videos, PowerPoint submissions, and the like.



“Our primary objective is to help our members achieve the highest return on their marketing investment,” said the Executive Vice President of Escalate Internet .The expansion of our social media platform provides access to more customers and is one of the most effective forms of Internet marketing, especially for reputation management. “Social Marketing is rapidly changing the way brands communicate with their customers and it is widely recognised that social networking can open many doors which can dramatically increase the odds of business growth,” “Our innovative approach and new advanced social marketing platform helps our customers engage in more direct and meaningful conversations, which in turn is reinforcing their brand equity, their relationships, and their revenues.”



Escalate internet employ a proficient & profound team of professionals who efficiently meet the expectations of clients for email, data entry and customer support services. This renowned SEO Company has a leading hand in Video Submission, Guest Blogging and quality link services in order to rule out any of the Google updates.



About Escalate Internet

Escalate Internet provides round the clock support and their portfolio features some of the top clients across industries. If you are looking for affordable SEO services while not willing to sacrifice upon quality, Escalate Internet seems to be the perfect solution. There are a number of SEO packages that Escalate Internet provides. Considering it takes care of everything including keyword analysis, content management, competition analysis, link building, social media optimization and others, the price seems to be quite minimal. This is a dedicated SEO package generally suited to start-up organizations looking to make a mark in this arena and Escalate Internet has enabled many of their clients to succeed in this. With a dedicated focused workforce, Escalate Internet is one of the most affordable SEO services out there. They guarantee clients with more than a 200% increase in traffic and similar visitor conversion rates .While their costs are minimal, they leave no stone unturned to promote their clients best interests and are continually delighting clients by exceeding expectations



Contact Information



Escalate Internet

DG Scott

chrld606@gmail.com

Texas

Website address

http://weurls.com/escalate-internet