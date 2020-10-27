Escalating Government Approvals on Nasal Drugs Accelerating the Growth of the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Mode Market

Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The rising global air pollution levels, increasing consumption of tobacco and cigarettes amongst adults, and surging incidences of asthma and rhinitis in patients are some of the factors toward the growth of Global Nasal Drug Delivery Mode market. According to the Global Asthma Report 2018, around 300 million people have asthma worldwide, and by 2025, a further 100 million may be affected.



Apart from these factors, increasing R&D activities by market players, escalating number of approvals of the government bodies on nasal drugs, along with growing popularity of inhalers are anticipated to place a significant impact toward the growth of the market in the forecast period.



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Nasal Drug Delivery Mode Market Analysis, 2020", the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Mode market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.4% during 2020-25. Based on Therapeutic Application, Asthma dominated the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Mode market in 2019. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing number of patients diagnosed with asthma in the last couple of years, launch of environment-friendly inhalers for asthma patients, along with the looming COVID-19 crisis which has surged the health concern for the people suffering from asthma or any other respiratory diseases. Hence, these are further fueling the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.



"Global Nasal Drug Delivery Mode Market Analysis, 2020" provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and growth opportunities available for Nasal Drug Delivery Mode providers across the globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor's capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.



North America Acquired the Majority Market Share

North America acquired the majority market share in the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Mode market in 2019. US dominated the North America market owing to the factors such as rising incidences of asthma and rhinitis, growing awareness about the eco-friendly inhalers, and increasing FDA approvals on various nasal drug products. Besides these, the spike in the consumption of tobacco, escalating levels of air pollution in the country, and extensive spending on the research & development activities for the new nasal products. Thus, this is strongly leading to the growth of the Nasal Drug Delivery Mode Market in the forthcoming period as stated in MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Nasal Drug Delivery Mode Market Analysis, 2020".



According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Mode market are Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Mystic Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, BD, 3M, AptarGroup, Inc., OptiNose US, Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Flo Nasal Products, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, PendoPharm Inc, Neurelis, Inc.



Market Segmentation:

1. By Therapeutic Application (Asthma, Rhinitis, Other)

2. By Dosage Form (Powder, Gel, Spray, Gel)

3. By Container Type (Pressurized Container, Non-Pressurized Container)

4. By System Type (Multi-Dose, Bi-Dose, Unit Dose)

5. By End-User (Hospitals, Homecare settings)

6. By Distribution (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)

7. By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

8. By Country (US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Spain, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea, South east Asia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa),

9. By Company (Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Mystic Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, BD, 3M, AptarGroup, Inc., OptiNose US, Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Flo Nasal Products, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, PendoPharm Inc, Neurelis, Inc. etc.)



Key questions answered in the study:

1. What are the current and future trends of the Nasal Drug Delivery Mode industry?

2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of end-user demand and application areas?

3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the Nasal Drug Delivery Mode industry?

5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the Nasal Drug Delivery Mode firms across various regions?



