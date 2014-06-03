Escape 2 Marbella Launches New Hen Party Packages for 2014 Summer Season

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Escape2Marbella, Costa del Sol leading hen party weekend provider, has now added a large number of hen party weekend packages for girls who want to have fun. The new Marbella hen party weekend packages include Male Strippers in Puerto Banus, Hen Party Cruise, and Hen Party Bar Crawl to give the bride a weekend she will never forget.



More hen parties are now travelling to the Costa del Sol for the bride to spend her last weekend of freedom. The sunny climates, great activities, bars, clubs, beaches and all the hot-blooded men have made Marbella and the Costa del Sol the number one destination in Europe for hen party celebrations.



The leading Hen Party Weekend organiser has strived to help create hen party packages that will give brides to be a dream weekend that they will never forget. Escape2Marbella as featured on Channel 4 The Coach Trip, has entertained people from all walks of life for their hen party weekend package including celebrities from the UK.



For hen parties who need help in planning the ultimate party weekend, the Costa del Sol hen party organisers are on hand to offer their experience. From advising and arranging accommodation, to sorting out all the transport that is needed as well as providing activities for the whole weekend in the Costa del Sol, the leading Marbella hen party organisers can arrange it all.



A spokesman for Escape2Marbella said: “We are proud to be a leader when it comes to hen parties in Marbella, we put all our experience and effort to make sure brides to be and their family and friends have a weekend to remember.”



The Marbella hen party weekend organisers (http://www.escape2marbella.com/stag-hen/hen-party-weekends-marbella.html ) who have a motto, ‘What happens in Marbella, stays in Marbella,' have said they can arrange any type of weekend that a bride to be wants.



With flights coming down in price and accommodation being very cheap in Marbella and the Costa del Sol, the number of hen parties who travel to Spain to celebrate their hen party continues to increase.



For more information on Escape2Marbella and how they can help organise a hen party weekend in Marbella, then please visit http://www.escape2marbella.com/stag-hen/hen-party-weekends-marbella.html or call (0) 203 286 9821



About Escape2Marbella

Escape2Marbella provides hen party weekends for brides to be from all over the world, giving them a weekend they will never forget.