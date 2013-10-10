Escape the Ordinary with Mansion Escape at Come out with Pride Party in Orlando, Florida

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Mansion Escape, a new gay-lesbian focused entertainment production company, is throwing the first mansion-themed party as part of the official Come Out With Pride event taking place on October 5, 2013 in Orlando Florida.



Party organizers recently struck a deal to move the party to a larger venue. Finalized only a few days before the event, the new location, known well to locals in the Orlando LGBT community, the former “Mister Sisters” location is being prepped and staged for this outrageous party that will feature renowned DJ Chris Cox who is being brought in especially for the event. Mansion Escape staff and managers have been working tirelessly with local organizers to ensure that this already amazing venue exceeds the expectations of party-goers.



The Mister Sisters location, 5310 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL, was chosen not only because of its size, but because it is well known for its large beautiful bars, lake front views and expansive decks. Designers are bringing in mansion-themed pieces to heighten the mansion feel and concert light and sound engineers have been hired to upgrade the facility in preparation for the party.



This party will showcase some of the amazing and wonderful sponsor organizations that support the LGBT community. All are invited to dance the night away and celebrate this fast-paced, beauty-oriented glamorous world. Current partners and sponsors include Figenza Vodka, designer Matt Cameron, Dwntwn Productions and Ultra Production Group.



Tommy Barraza, president and CEO of Mansion Escape, is thrilled to help make this event successful. “Mansion Escape will bring joy, empowerment and the fun of making new friends to Orlando,” he said. “We invite you to jet away to a new locale, mingle with people from all over the world and dance with thousands of like-minded people. I am exceptionally excited to have this first Mansion Escape event take place in Orlando as I have been a resident of the community for 15 years and I feel a strong connection to the area. I know the people of Orlando come out will support this amazing event.”



One of the most exciting parts of this event will be the renowned DJ’s hosting the party. This includes DJ Chris Cox. Chris is a dance music record producer and remixer; he has worked on over 600 records to date. Cox has had a total of 44 Billboard Dance Chart number one hits as part of Thunderpuss, Pusaka and as a solo artist. Chris’s first industry-released remix came out in 1989; it was a manually-cut two track reel-to-reel of Paula Abdul and MC Skat Kat’s song ‘Opposites Attract.”



Since then, he has remixed records for Janet Jackson, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Madonna, Michelle Branch, Stacie Orrico, Hilary Duff, Mylene Farmer, Donna Summer, Kelly Osbourne, Rihanna and Kelly Clarkson. Most notably, Cox nominated for a Grammy in 2004 for his production work with Cher.



Opening for DJ Chris Cox is DJ Andre Rouzo. André is the future of music and is, without a doubt, one of Miami’s top up-and-coming DJs. Born and raised in Miami, Florida, he has dedicated more than half of his life to music. In his earlier years, performing as a trumpet player since age 11, he has been a part of world-renowned bands, jazz ensembles, and orchestras. Taking the 14 years of musical knowledge and experience, Andre utilized his skills and focused his concentration into DJing and music production.



About André Rouzo

In November of 2007, André Rouzo landed his first residency at Armani Exchange, becoming one of the most popular official DJs in the United States. In March 2008, André made history performing at the World Famous Club Space in Miami, FL. Currently Andre holds residencies at Gryphon Nightclub, at the Seminole Hardrock Casino and The Setai Miami Beach. André Rouzo has supported and shared stages with David Solano, Flynn Nolan, TV Rock, Sex Panthers, RiotGEAR, Edgar V, Austin Leeds, Dubfire, Cato K, Donald Glaude, Nadia Ali, & Andy Moor, just to name a few.



Tickets for this event have been selling fast; the event is expected to sell out. Tickets are available for purchase on MansionEscape.com. New this year is the ability to purchase your ticket through the company’s app on your iPhone, iPad or Android device. We invite you to download this app and use it to purchase your admission ticket, refreshments, parking pass and all other related items quickly and easily on the event management app.



In addition to purchasing tickets for this event, users can buy tickets for parties taking place anywhere in the world without leaving their home. It eliminates the need to wait in long lines to buy tickets and to have to remember to bring the ticket to the event. Simply pull out your phone and scan the QR code for entry. Same thing for drinks – simply allow the bartender to scan your phone and serve your cocktail. Enjoy the evening without having to worry about carrying money around.