Escape to Luxury at an Affordable Price in Noosa Heads on Queensland's Sunshine Coast

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Few holiday destinations in Australia can match the natural beauty and convenience of Noosa Heads on Queensland's beautiful Sunshine Coast. Fewer still can boast Noosa's reputation for glamour and will regularly attract Australian celebrities, sportsmen and models alike.



It's no wonder. With its stunning beaches and coastal scenery, lush hinterland, amazing national parks and wildlife, pristine rivers, quiet hideaways, glitzy beachside cafes, gourmet dining and a year-round calendar of events – Noosa ticks all the right boxes and provides a truly world-class holiday destination.



Noosa also provides some outstanding luxury accommodation options, many of which are very affordable and provide excellent value for money. For Example, Noosa432.com.au ( www.noosa432.com.au ) offers luxurious and affordable holiday accommodation that is positioned right in the heart of the cafe and restaurant precinct of Hastings Street in Noosa Heads.



This conveniently located holiday accommodation is a great place for romantic couples or small families to relax, refresh and reconnect whilst exploring Noosa and its unique surrounds.



The accommodation is situated inside the Sebel Resort complex (Laguna on Hastings) but is separately managed by full-time professional staff. This independent management arrangement permits Noosa432.com.au ( www.noosa432.com.au ) to offer fantastic discounted rates, all of the shared facilities that the Sebel Resort (Laguna on Hastings) offers as well as a higher standard of furnishings and other services not provided by the rest of the resort. For example, the linen and cleaning service provided to guests is identical to that provided by the Sheraton Hotel.



In addition to a luxurious and spacious design, the accommodation at Noosa432.com.au ( www.noosa432.com.au ) provides direct, much sought after views of the beautiful Noosa River and Sunshine Coast Hinterland from its top floor location. The accommodation is fully self-contained, including a spacious bathroom with separate spa and shower, a well-equipped kitchenette and private laundry. It is an ideal choice for romantic couples or young families seeking centrally located holiday accommodation in Noosa Heads. It is also a perfect choice for those seeking self-catering accommodation in Noosa or for those wishing to take advantage of the world-class dining along Hastings Street.



The accommodation is located right in the heart of the cafe and restaurant precinct of Hastings Street in a secure and private contemporary setting amongst mature subtropical gardens and magnificent flowing water features. The location is only a very short stroll from Noosa Main Beach and a comfortable walk from the fabulous Noosa National Park.



The resort also offers four star, world-class hotel facilities including a stunning heated swimming pool with ample outdoor lounging and tanning areas, separate heated spa, separate heated children's pool, separate children's play area, fully equipped gym, modern BBQ facilities as well as extensive subtropical garden areas and magnificent, flowing water features. Secure, undercover car parking is also provided to all guests free of charge.



Noosa432.com.au ( www.noosa432.com.au ) encourages all enquiries, no matter how trivial or challenging. Their ultimate goal is to ensure all guests feel comfortable, relaxed and happy, and furthermore, to ensure all guests feel they have experienced genuine value for money. Put them to the test for the next holiday in Noosa Heads !



They look forward to welcoming people for a short visit or for an extended stay.



For more information, please contact:

Noosa432.com.au ( www.noosa432.com.au )