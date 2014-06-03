Escape2Marbella Event Organizers Announce Stag Weekend Costa Del Sol

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Bachelor parties from America and stag parties from the UK looking for a change from the normal boys night out are being advised to visit the Costa del Sol. According to reports, more bachelor parties from America and stag parties from the UK are now turning to Marbella and the Costa del Sol to celebrate their last weekend of the freedom. Escape2Marbella, a leading stag party event organizer, has put down the huge increase on low cost flights.



Escape2Marbella, Costa del Sol leading stag party event organizers, has announced a number of cheap stag weekend events that are on offer. The stag party experts have launched a number of activities for the groom and his family and friends to enjoy before they tie the knot. These stag party events include, Female Strippers in Puerto Banus and Marbella, Stag Party Catamaran Cruises on Costa Del Sol, and Boat Babes Cruise on Costa del Sol, to make stag party weekends in Marbella a weekend to remember.



With the Spanish cheap stag weekend offers available from Escape2Marbella, and the low cost of flights, the UK has become unaffordable for a way to celebrate the groom’s last weekend of freedom. Costa del Sol, which has all year round sun, cheap drinks, great beaches and stunning women, has made the Spanish resort a favorite with stag parties. It is not only stag parties from the UK who are now visiting Spain to celebrate a man’s last day of freedom, bachelor parties from America are now heading to the Costa del Sol for a weekend of fun.



Stag and bachelor parties heading to Costa del Sol are being promised a party destination that hits the right spot. Some of the services include quad biking, paintballing and, of course, the famous Costa del Sol bar crawl. Stag parties and bachelor parties can choose from a whole range of activities from Escape2Marbella to give them a weekend to remember. However, a spokesman for Escape2Marbella has warned, for men who do not want to get in trouble with their wives or partners back at home should follow a simple rule, what happens in Marbella, stays in Marbella.



With cheap stag weekends being on offer in the Costa del Sol, it is proving to be another great year for the Spanish seaside resort.



For information on stag weekend in Marbella or the activities that are available, please visit http://www.escape2marbella.com/stag-hen/stag-parties.html



Escape2Marbella

Escape2Marbella provide stag party weekends in the Costa del Sol, providing a whole range of activities to keep men entertained for the whole weekend.



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