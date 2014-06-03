Escape2Marbella Stag Weekends Have Become a Firm Favourite with UK Stag Party Organisers

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Escape2Marbella has seen a huge rise in the number of stag party weekend bookings since appearing on Channel 4 The Coach Trip. The leading stag party organisers on the Costa del Sol was chosen by Channel 4 to appear on the reality show where the contestants experienced one of their many activities.



With the huge exposure in the UK and with low flight prices being made available to the Costa del Sol, the Marbella stag party organisers booking has increased. Although the events company are busy all year round, a spokesman for Escape2Marbella explained thanks to Channel 4 and celebrity mentions, more people have become aware that the Costa del Sol is an ideal spot for stag parties.



Escape2Marbella have become legendary for their stag party weekends where they have a strict saying, ‘What happens in Marbella stays in Marbella.’ With their wide range of activities that include Costa del Sol bar crawls, deep sea fishing, stripper nights and the Marbella Boat Babes Cruise, stag parties have made the event company their number one choice.



Pubs and clubs have seen a drop in the number of stag parties that are taking place in the UK, which is being blamed on cheap flights to Spain, making it more affordable to have a stag holiday weekend abroad. Party organisers in the UK are finding it hard to compete with the Costa del Sol and the great activities on offer and cheap drinks.



A spokesman for Escape2Marbella said: “We have been busy all year round with stag parties looking for something different, but this year we have become even busier with more people being aware thanks to Channel 4 The Coach Trip, what activities are available.”



One of the most popular stag party activities in Costa del Sol is the Marbella Stag Boat Babes Cruise. Lucky stags get to meet stupendously attractive ladies while relaxing on a catamaran enjoying the sun and the view. With more stag parties heading to the Costa del Sol, it is bringing the holiday resort alive and showing the troubled economy is not affecting stag parties or the Costa del Sol.



For more information on Stag Parties in Costa del Sol and how Escape2Marbella can help organise a stag party with a difference, then please visit http://www.escape2marbella.com/stag-hen/stag-party-weekends-marbella.html



About Escape2Marbella

Escape2Marbella are an events company in Marbella, who provide stag party weekends.



Media Contact details

E-mail: info@escape2marbella.com

UK Office: 0044 (0) 203 286 9821

Spanish Office: (0034) 722 182 721