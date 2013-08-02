Escaping Reality Is as Easy as Turning a Page

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Just in time for the hottest days of summer, here is the start of a steamy new series from bestselling author Lisa Renèe Jones. Escaping Reality: The Secret Life Of Amy Bensen promises her fans a new heroine and a hot new hero to hold them spellbound as they work their way through this suspense-filled and romantic story. This is her first adult single novel and her first single title release since selling the highly acclaimed Inside Out Series to Simon and Schuster in late 2012.



“His touch spirals through me, warm and sweet, wicked and hot. I shouldn’t trust him. I shouldn’t tell him my secrets.”



But love renders even the most cautious people helpless. After tragedy and a dark secret force Lara to flee her life and identity, she begins a new life as “Amy.” But just when she lets her guard down, the ghosts of her past return.



On a plane, struggling to face the devastation of losing everything again and starting over, Amy meets Liam Stone, a darkly entrancing billionaire, who is also a brilliant, and famous, architect. A man who knows what he wants and goes after it. And what he wants is Amy.



Refusing to take “no” as an answer, he sweeps her into a passionate affair, pushing her to her erotic limits. He wants to possess her. He makes her want to be possessed. Liam demands everything from her, accepting nothing less. But what if she is too devastated by tragedy to know when he wants more than she should give? And what if there is more to Liam than meets the eyes?



Rich, famous, and secretive, Liam will become her passion, her desire, her escape from a dark reality she so desperately craves…but can she trust him?



New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Lisa Renèe Jones has sold her work to more than twelve countries for translation with negotiations in process for more; her Inside Out Series instantly created a TV buzz. Since beginning her publishing career in 2007, Lisa has published more than 30 books with publishers such as Simon and Schuster, Avon, Kensington, Harlequin, NAL, Berkley and Ellora's Cave, as well as crafting a successful indie career. Booklist says Jones' suspense “truly sizzles with...energy.”



Prior to publishing, Lisa owned a multi-state staffing agency that was recognized many times by The Austin Business Journal and also praised by Dallas Women Magazine. In 1998 LRJ was listed as the #7 growing women owned business in Entrepreneur Magazine.



Please see: http://www.lisareneejones.com



Available at fine bookstores, online outlets and author’s website

Escaping Reality: The Secret Life of Amy Bensen

by Lisa Renèe Jones

ISBN- 978-0-9858170-8-4



