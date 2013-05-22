Escapon.com Offers a Selection of Top Travel Bargains Picked from Internet's Best Deal Websites

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- For many people, traveling is one of the world’s most enjoyable activities. Some people travel to experience complete relaxation, while others travel to discover new cultures.



But no matter why people travel, a website called Escapon.com wants to help travelers get to wherever they need to go without paying too much to get there. Escapon.com offers a number of unique travel deals for locations throughout the UK, Europe, and the rest of the world. The website collects deals from across the internet and features those deals on the front page of the site.



Some deals involve destinations in the UK. A recent promotion offers 50% off a 3 day, 2 night vacation in Cornwall, for example. But many visitors will be interested in discovering some of the more exotic destinations they can discover at substantial discounts.



A spokesperson for Escapon explained just a few of the places visitors to Escapon.com can visit:



“Visitors come to our website hoping to see some of the most exciting destinations in the world, and we want to deliver on those expectations. Our travel deals cover popular tourist countries throughout Europe, including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, as well as more exotic destinations like Egypt, Morocco, Thailand, and Turkey.”



Those who are having trouble deciding where to go may want to browse through the list of popular destinations found on the right hand side of the page. That section breaks popular travel destinations into the top cities, countries, and UK destinations currently available through the site.



Instead of simply offering travel deals from one or two different sites, Escapon.com scans popular online travel deal websites in order to find the best deals for visitors:



“We want our visitors to save the maximum amount of money on their next vacation. And in order to do that, we’ve collected offers from a wide range of online services, including deal websites like Mighty Deals and Living Social as well as exclusive travel sites like Secret Escapes. The goal is to give visitors a wide range of reasonably-priced options when it comes to planning their next vacation.”



Along with featuring travel deals for countries around the world, the Escapon.com website also features top deals for various types of services in the UK. One recent promotion allowed users to save 20% on car servicing and diagnostic checks, for example.



Whether ready to travel the world for the first time or simply interested in a relaxing beach holiday, Escapon.com wants to help connect travelers with some of the best travel deals the internet has to offer. Visitors can access any of these deals simply by clicking on the links throughout the Escapon.com website.



About Escapon.com

Escapon.com is an online travel deal website that collects travel offers from all over the internet. The website offers substantial discounts on travel packages in a number of countries, including Thailand, Egypt, Morocco, Germany, France, and dozens more. For more information, please visit: http://www.escapon.com