Eschatology - the Last Things/End Times NOW-an eBook Which Gives Readers a Whole View of the End of This World

Fishkill, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Thoughts about the end of this world have come across every person’s mind and a new eBook strives to explain to readers how the last days will actually happen. Eschatology - The Last Things/End Times Now”, is a newly launched eBook by Helen Watson which gives a fresh perspective on the Earth’s end, as it is NOW, from the point of view of a born again Christian.



One of the primary reasons the author has written this eBook is that she wants her readers to know the true God, (God, the Father and Jesus Christ, who is God, the Son, and God, the Holy Spirit – these 3 are One) and know how much God loves every creature He created. Not many people may know about Eschatology, which is a branch of theology that is concerned with the end of the world. According to Helen, it is the return of Lord Jesus Christ back to the earth that wraps things up with this present age; but it’s not the end of the world.



In the eBook Helen states, "The “SECOND DEATH” is being cast into the lake of fire, or the intensified death of the wicked in their risen bodies to eternal perdition. So, let me warn you — don’t take part in the “SECOND DEATH”. Choose to serve God now and live with Him forever. Don’t be on the loser’s side....” “Eschatology - The Last Things...”, can be purchased online at Eschatology-endtimes.info.



Helen, the author of “Eschatology - The Last Things...”, is a born again Christian who has put in many years researching to gain knowledge of God and His Word. Helen worked for IBM 18 plus years and has been retired since the 90s, after working as a secretary and an administrative person. Helen has also been a member of Beth-el Church of God in Christ, in Poughkeepsie, N. Y., for over 30 years and after four years of studying the Bible; she graduated and achieved her Bachelor’s degree from the Mid-Hudson Bible Institute. Additionally, Helen holds a Master Of Theology degree from the Community Bible Institute, also in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., (she was the class Valedictorian).



Media Contact:

Name: Helen Cordelia Watson

Email: cordeliaw777@yahoo.com

Website: http://eschatology-endtimes.info/

Phone: 845 391 2006