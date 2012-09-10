EscobarAgency.com Warns College Students About Renters Insurance

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Students are already on their way back to school, and for many new college students that means moving away from home for the first time. Moving away from home presents a range of different challenges, but one thing that many students don’t think about is insurance.



Without renters insurance, new college students are not protected if their possessions are stolen, destroyed, or damaged. While house insurance covers these damages in a home that is owned by the individual, home insurance doesn’t extend to those who rent space in a particular property. This is why renters insurance is viewed as a necessity for those who are renting an apartment, condo, or house while attending college.



Demand for renters insurance often peaks around the back to school season, and that’s why EscobarAgency.com has been getting a lot of attention lately. EscobarAgency.com, visitors offers a range of different insurance solutions. The agency is owned and operated by Amanda Escobar, a personal finance representative in Austin, Texas. Escobar explained why renters insurance is so important for college students:



“Going to college is an exciting time for students, and it’s easy to overlook renters insurance when moving away from home for the first time. However, college students often have thousands of dollars’ worth of possessions. If these possessions are damaged or stolen, then college students will not be reimbursed if they don’t have insurance coverage.”



Escobar Insurance wants to help connect college students with the Austin renters insurance they need. Escobar’s insurance plans cover furniture, clothes, books, computers, video games systems, televisions, and any other valuables that may be found within a rented property. If disaster strikes, then all of the renter’s possessions will be covered.



Some people are surprised to learn that the landlord is not responsible or liable for possessions that are damaged while being stored in a rental property. While landlords cover their residences through homeowners insurance, homeowner’s insurance rarely covers the possessions owned by those who rent the property.



Escobar Insurance offers renters insurance plans for approximately 50 cents per day. Escobar claims that renters can also unlock further savings by bundling renters insurance with Austin car insurance and other types of coverage:



“Our renters insurance plans are affordably priced. Our goal is to offer homeowner-level protection at renters’ prices, which puts our plans within the budget range of most college students. We are also famous locally for our service levels so any questions are welcome, we work with each individual and provide the cover they need rather than what we want to sell.”



About EscobarAgency.com

EscobarAgency.com offers auto, home, life, and renters insurance to residents of Austin and surrounding areas. Escobar Insurance wants to help college students return to school safely with affordably priced renters insurance. For more information, please visit: http://www.escobaragency.com