ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market Size, Share, Key Drivers and on-Going Trends 2020-2027 : Desco Industries, Inc., Tekins Limited, Elcom (U.K.) Ltd., Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- ESD bags and pouch packaging are widely used to store electronic devices that are highly susceptible to damage caused by ESD. ESD bags, also known as antistatic bags, typically provide a complete static protective shield for a wide range of ESD (electrostatic discharge)-sensitive electronic products. This type of packaging is usually made of metals or conductive and dissipative polymers and safeguards products against external conditions like rust, moisture, or water.



Key players profiled in this report are



Desco Industries, Inc.

Tekins Limited

Elcom (U.K.) Ltd.

GWP Group Limited

Botron Company, Inc.

Conductive Containers, Inc.

Electrotek Static Controls Pvt Ltd

Statclean Technology (S) Pte Ltd.



Market Drivers



The global ESD bags and pouch packaging market is expected to gain significant momentum in the coming years, owing to a slew of growth-inducing factors. The extensive usage of ESD bags and pouches for storage & shipping of sensitive electronic products and the burgeoning demand across the consumer electronics, manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries are among the pivotal factors contributing to the growth of the global market. ESD packaging is in huge demand in the defense industry due to its large-scale requirement for shipping various ESD-sensitive military equipment, such as navigation systems and fire control systems. Moreover, soaring demand for advanced and sustainable packaging solutions, the expanding transportation & logistics sector, and the emergence of superior-quality, more durable ESD bags are further projected to propel market growth.



Material & Additive Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Conductive & Dissipative Polymers

Metal

Additive



End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Electrical and Electronics

Automobile

Defense and Military

Manufacturing

Aerospace

Healthcare



Application Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Electrical & Electronic Components

Explosive Powders

Drugs



Regional Outlook



The Asia Pacific ESD bags and pouch packaging market has emerged as the most dominant over recent years, owing to the region's flourishing electronics and semiconductor industries, rising need for sturdy and environmentally sustainable packaging materials, and the increasing requirement for ESD shielding for sensitive electronic devices.



Key Points of the Report:



The report entails a detailed industry chain analysis, coupled with significant information about the raw materials and end-users.

It presents information about the key players, such as including SWOT analysis, financial figures of various companies, and many more.

The complete market analysis is claimed to be highly effective for interested readers, as it encapsulates the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats, using Porter's five forces analysis and PEST analysis.

It elaborates on the new, promising arenas in the leading market regions.

The report reviews the regulatory framework for creating new opportunities in various regions of the market and focuses on the new revenue streams for the players in the emerging markets.

It offers details in the rising revenue share and size of the leading product segments of the market during the forecast period.



