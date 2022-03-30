ESG Experts in High Demand Among Asset Management Recruiters

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- A spike in activity in the responsible investment sector has triggered a wave of demand for ESG experts, which outstrips the number of talented people available to fill roles. This area of expertise is where many organisations are currently looking to recruit talent, often building new sustainable investment teams from the ground up. The number of businesses currently looking to increase the size of teams to support this new direction for the company is rising significantly, with a proliferation of roles available for those with ESG expertise. Alongside this comes the inevitable increase in earning potential, with offered salaries significantly higher than standard salary inflation. Incentives, such as cash bonuses, are becoming increasingly common as businesses look to attract the best talent and ensure that they have the internal skills and expertise to establish a viable, and thriving, responsible investment team in-house. Among asset management recruiters, there is currently high demand for ESG experts looking to take a career-defining next step.



Selby Jennings was established in 2004 and has worked alongside talented people in emerging areas across the banking and financial services sector. As asset management recruiters with a broad spectrum of hiring skills, the team is supporting many organisations looking to build ESG expertise, as well as the specialists able to make this happen. In addition to being well established as asset management recruiters, Selby Jennings also brings hiring experience in many other connected fields to the table. This includes risk management, sales and trading, private wealth management, legal and compliance, quantitative research and trading and financial technology. The firm is very well resourced, with a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals built up over the years and connections with hiring managers at enterprises across the sector. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that the team at Selby Jennings can create options for every hiring need.



With a well-established presence in the UK, Selby Jennings' reach as asset management recruiters extends nationwide, including cities such as London, Birmingham and Manchester. The team in the UK is also part of a 1.000+ strong worldwide workforce, which provides an additional dimension to what the firm is able to offer as asset management recruiters. Not only that but Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. A cohesive team built from outstanding people is one of the reasons why the firm has been able to provide such comprehensive support to clients, even in challenging times. Consultants at Selby Jennings are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many roles available via the firm today, including Junior Equity Analyst, Quant Developer and Private Equity Associate.



The team at Selby Jennings said, "Little did we know that the pandemic would spark a new chapter for financial services. From ever-evolving regulations, mercurial consumer expectations, digital transformation, to the heightened competition from incumbents and new entrants, financial services verticals evolved at lightning speed – all while in a stage of poised recovery with the need to future-proof operations from additional disruption.



Alongside challenges brought on by the pandemic, financial services in 2021 were gripped by the wider political and socio-economic context that was Brexit, as banks and financial institutions packed their bags to move some, or all, of their operations to cities across Europe. However, Financial Services were one of the few bright spots of the past year, providing fuel to the economy and scaling up in a time where many sectors wouldn't take the risk. 2022 is already shaping up to be a record-breaking year in terms of talent movement, and we can't wait to help clients secure that world-class talent."



To find out more about asset management recruiters in the UK visit https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliot at Iconic Digital - 020 7100 0726



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800



For more information about Selby Jennings please go to https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk/



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.