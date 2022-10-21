ESG in Travel and Tourism Promoted by Dominant Players Including Melia, Accor, Wizz Air, Walt Disney, and Others – GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The latest market publication by GlobalData Plc titled ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) in Travel and Tourism – Thematic Research has been added to GlobalData Plc report store. The promotion of ESG in travel and tourism has been on the rise as many company directors are allocating increasing amounts of capital and resources for addressing the ESG aspects and increasing attractiveness.



View Report Outlook at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/esg-in-travel-and-tourism-theme-analysis/



The need for transparency on ESG matters, not only among the consumers but also among the stakeholders and investors in the travel and tourism sector is encouraging its adoption. Furthermore, executives are also realizing the importance of adopting ESG strategies for addressing emerging macroeconomic factors. This report also throws light on established leaders in each segment of the travel and tourism industry value chain.



Download Sample Report at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=2067829



ESG in Travel and Tourism Trends



The main trends shaping the ESG theme over the next 12 to 24 months covered in this report are:



Technology trends

- Sustainable aviation fuels (SAF)

- Augmented and virtual reality (AR & VR)

- Smart cities (IoT)

- Cybersecurity



Macroeconomic trends

- COVID-19

- Millennials & Gen Z

- Geopolitics

- Sharing economy



Regulatory trends

- COP26

- The Paris Agreement

- The European Package Travel Directive



Industry trends

- Premiumization

- Sustainability labels and badges

- Low-cost evolution

- Adherence to sustainable development goals (SDGs)

- Awareness of greenwashing



Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=2067829



Top ESG in Travel and Tourism Companies



- Accor: The company manages and franchises luxury, upscale, midscale, and economy hotels. Accor has also been working with European authorities and organizations to provide humanitarian relief to refugees from the Ukraine crisis, with at least 15 hotels, five of which are in Paris, opening their doors to help.

- Aéroports de Paris (now Groupe ADP): Groupe ADP, formerly Aéroports de Paris, is the airport authority that owns and manages the fourteen civil airports and airfields in the Paris area.

- Air France KLM: Air France KLM is a global provider of air passenger and cargo transportation. The company serves various destinations through its network airlines, Air France, Air France, KLM Royal Dutch, Air France Hop, and Transavia. The group is also strengthening its commitment to CSR. Its airlines are taking action to promote inclusion and diversity in all business lines through concrete actions aimed at fostering equal opportunities for all involved with the company.

- Booking Holdings: Booking Holdings is recognized as one of the largest operating OTAs worldwide, providing services to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through its six primary consumer-facing brands, Booking.com, Kayak, Priceline, Agoda, RentalCars, and OpenTable.

- Carnival Corporation: Carnival Corporation is a leisure cruise company. It is a provider of vacations to all major cruise destinations in the world. Carnival provides services through a portfolio of global, regional, and national cruise brands that specialize in selling cruise products, services, and vacation experiences.

- Comcast

- East Japan Railway Company

- easyJet

- Europcar

- Expedia Group

- IHG Hotels & Resorts

- International Airlines Group

- Marriott International

- Melia

- Royal Schiphol Group

- Walt Disney

- VINCI

- Wizz Air

- Deutsche Bahn

- G Adventures

- Hurtigruten

- Intrepid Group

- Ponant

- Responsible Travel

- Sawday's



About GlobalData

GlobalData is a leading data, analytics, and insights provider in the world's largest industries. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our mission is to help our clientele ranging from professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. Continuously enriching 50+ terabytes of unique data and leveraging the collective expertise of over 2,000 in-house industry analysts, data scientists, journalists, and a global community of industry professionals, we aim to provide decision-makers with timely, actionable insights.



Media Contacts

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com