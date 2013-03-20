Manassas, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- EnviroSolutions, Inc. is currently updating their programs in order to adhere to upcoming revisions to the USGBC’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Green Building standards. These revisions to LEED will take effect in the summer of 2013, and will mean significant changes to guidelines for both new construction projects and the existing building rating system. EnviroSolutions, Inc. is committed to leading the industry in providing their customers with the latest available services to keep pace with the ever changing world of Green Building. Upon USGBC’s adoption of these changes, EnviroSolutions, Inc. will reach out to both current and potential clients, offering guidance and management in regards to the revised waste management requirements contained in this latest version of LEED.



EnviroSolutions’ approach, as seen in its programs that address prior versions of LEED, is to publish comprehensive guidelines that addresses all facets of solid waste management in a Green Building environment. The EnviroSolutions LEED waste manuals have become the standard roadmaps for businesses seeking to gain waste management credits towards LEED certification for their building.



The LEED certification process allows existing buildings and new construction projects the opportunity to showcase their commitment to the environment. They utilize a point/credit system in order to rank the environmental sustainability of each project. Some of the main categories include the sustainability of the location, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, materials and resources, and indoor environmental quality.



LEED requirements include implementing a waste management program that results in the reduction of waste and diversion of waste from the landfill., EnviroSolutions is an industry leader in providing Green Building compliant waste services, including the generation of customized construction waste management plans and existing building solid waste management plans, which are now prerequisites under LEED version 4.



Additional changes to LEED version 4 include optional compliance paths for new construction projects, such as offering two credits for reducing waste generation to less than 2.5 pounds per square foot. For new construction, additional requirements for the landfill diversion compliance path include the need to divert three materials (for one credit) or four materials (for two credits) in order to qualify for these credits. Although waste to energy is still not an acceptable form of landfill diversion under LEED (except for wood fuel), alternative daily cover will no longer be considered an acceptable form of landfill diversion. For existing buildings, a solid waste audit is no longer an optional credit and must be performed every five years to maintain LEED certification.



EnviroSolutions, Inc. will be assisting each of their clients in executing these new standards in order for them to gain or maintain their LEED certification. Environmentally sound practices are of the utmost importance, and are therefore pivotal aspects of the EnviroSolutions, Inc. business model. LEED’s fourth generation and the compliance with new guidelines will prove EnviroSolutions, Inc.’s commitment to this cause.



About EnviroSolutions, Inc.

For over a decade, EnviroSolutions has been providing waste collection, disposal and recycling services in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. With a targeted focus on customer service and safety, as well as a commitment to the environmental health and the communities of the areas they serve, EnviroSolutions provides complete waste service to the regions they serve including trash hauling, landfill services, and recycling services. Visit ESIWaste.com today for more information.