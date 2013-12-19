Esiamcenter Introduces the Latest Collection of Flexible and Comfortable Yoga Pants

Pravet, Bangkok -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Thai fisherman pants, Asian pants, Aladdin pants, skirt pants for men as well as women and yoga pants that are comfortable yet stylish can be purchased from Esiamcenter. All the pants come in solid colors and are made from stretchable & highly durable fabric.



Talking about the discounts offered on purchase, a senior executive from Esiamcenter stated, "Great deals are provided on online purchase and buyers can enjoy 5% off and a free gift on their first order, 10% off on orders over $75, 20% off on orders over $200, 30% off on orders over $400 and 50% off on orders over $800.”



Bulk orders are also catered to by this web store and payments for all purchases made can be done using safe and secure gateway. MasterCard, Visa as well as PayPal can be used for buying items and all the information about the shoppers is kept confidential. Buyers can further avail discount from 20 to 50% during the ongoing Winter Sale.



Speaking about the delivery and shipping service offered, a senior official from Esiamcenter commented, "Free shipping is offered on most purchases and items are shipped across using Thailand Post, DHL, UPS, FedEx. The delivery time varies from one or two weeks to three or five days. Shipments can be tracked online and delivery status can also be easily checked.



Flexible and form fitting yoga pants with 100% satisfaction guarantee are supplied and all items are packaged in an eco friendly design with traditional packaging. Sign up to receive newsletter that offers details about the latest promotions and offers.



About Esiamcenter

Esiamcenter offers stylish and comfortable pants for men, women and children. All the products are made in Thailand and the store offers comes up with discount deals at regular intervals. Payments for products bought can be easily made online using credit cards as well as PayPal. Items can also be gift wrapped according to the needs of shoppers and all items are packaged well.



Contact Information:



Esiamcenter.com

Thomas Brunecker

eSiam Center Trading Co., Ltd.

99/59 Soi Onnutt 74/3-1

Pravet / Pravet

10250 Bangkok - Thailand

Phone +66 (0) 2 720 2750

Fax +66 (0) 2 322 8273

E-Mail info at esiamcenter.com

Website: http://esiamcenter.com/