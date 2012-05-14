Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Eskom Completes Project Financing for Sere Wind Power Project and Upington Solar Thermal Power Plant in South Africa - Deal Analysis.



Summary



Eskom Holdings Limited (Eskom), a vertically integrated energy utility company, completed project financing of $365m from the World Bank and African Development Bank for the 100 MW Sere wind power project and 100 MW Upington solar thermal power plant in South Africa’s Western Cape and Northern Cape.



Scope



- The deal report analyses Eskom Holdings Limited’s project financing of $365m secured from the World Bank and African Development Bank for the development of 100 MW Sere wind power project and 100 MW Upington solar thermal power plant in South Africa’s Western Cape and Northern Cape. It covers the rationale behind the deal, comparable deal, key feature and drivers, and brief profile of the company



Reasons to buy



- The deal analysis provides details on Eskom Holdings Limited’s project financing of $365m secured from the World Bank and African Development Bank for the development of 100 MW Sere wind power project and 100 MW Upington solar thermal power plant in South Africa’s Western Cape and Northern Cape.

- The analysis report provides details on, the rationale behind the investment, comparable deal, key feature and drivers, and brief profile of the company. This information can help to know the latest deal trends and development in renewable sector of South Africa. it also helps in goventments stand on renewable energy development and role of foreign fund agencies in South Africa.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/67242/eskom-completes-project-financing-for-sere-wind-power-project-and-upington-solar-thermal-power-plant-in-south-africa-deal-analysis-from-globaldata.html