ESmoking101 Focuses on Helping People Kick the Habit

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Electronic cigarettes are tobacco free, so they are healthier to smoke than normal cigarettes, which consist of many different harmful chemicals. Smoking can kill and there is no denying that fact. When people smoke normal cigarettes, they are slowly destroying their health. A tobacco cigarette not only puts the smoker in harms way, it also pollutes the environment and causes non-smokers to breathe in dangerous second-hand smoke.



With E-cigarettes, there is no actual smoke being released into the air, so the dangers of second-hand smoke are gone. The purpose of e-cigarettes is to help smokers kick the nasty habit. A site that goes by the name of E Smoking 101 recently launched with one goal in mind – to help people quit smoking.



Esmoking101.com offers electronic cigarette reviews that are 100% legit and unbiased. Individuals who would like to try an ecig are encouraged to visit the site in order to learn more about the different types of electronic cigarettes available. The site has a special E-Cigarette FAQ section, where individuals can get the facts. The frequently asked questions cover topics such as:



- The Idea Behind an e-cigarette

- The Different Parts of the e-cig

- The Nicotine Volume

- How to Refill e-cigs



Esmoking101.com has testers who try the electronic cigarette, before reviewing it. This way, the reviews are 100% accurate and written by real people. A lot of the e-cigarettes look similar, but they are certainly not equal in terms of quality, which is why it is important to read reviews, before making the purchase.



Along with the reviews, Esmoking101.com also gives a list of legit sites where the electronic cigarettes can be purchased at an affordable price. More and more individuals are starting to turn to e-smoking in order to quit smoking traditional tobacco cigarettes.



About Esmoking101.com

Esmoking101.com is all about reviews on electronic cigarettes. Each product they have reviewed on their site is thoroughly tested. Esmoking101.com’s goal is to help individuals choose the most suitable e-cigarette and quit smoking those harmful tobacco cigarettes.



Company Contact : Megan Quincy

Company Email: info@esmoking101.com

Company Phone : (214) 871-9211