Esoteric Tests to Augment Growth in the US Clinical Laboratory Testing Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- As per a new report by RNCOS entitled, “US Clinical Laboratory Testing Market Assessment”, esoteric tests, which require sophisticated equipment and materials, highly skilled personnel and professional attention, held around 25% share in overall US clinical laboratory testing market. These tests are ordered less frequently than routine tests and are generally priced higher than the routine tests. Esoteric tests are typically related to the medical fields such as endocrinology, genetics, immunology, microbiology, molecular diagnostics, oncology, serology and toxicology. Molecular diagnostics is the fastest growing segment of esoteric clinical testing, which is expected to facilitate the growth of around 10% per year in the esoteric pathology segment in future.



Further, according to our latest report, the US clinical laboratory testing market is one of the most prominent sectors in the healthcare service industry and several factors, such as emergence of innovative technologies and active private sector mergers & acquisitions have created a market worth US$ 61 Billion in 2011. Drivers, such as decline in the cost of tests, emerging new technologies and additional R&D in genomics are also expected to boost the market in a significant manner. The hospital-based laboratories, independent labs and physician office labs are the major segments of the market out of which, hospital labs account for the major share.



The report spread in across 40 pages covers all the key aspects of the market investigating trends that are likely to impact the industry in future. Segment-wise analysis focusing upon the relevant information and key developments in the US clinical laboratory testing sector is also covered in this report. Moreover, a prudent evaluation of the nature of industry and sub-segments in order to understand the alterations that may occur in the short- and long-term are also provided while preparing the report.



In other words, the report is an outcome of an extensive research and in-depth analysis of the US clinical laboratory testing market, which seeks to enumerate important industry developments in the areas of technology, consolidations, product launches, among others. Projection of future size of the market along with relevant forecasts for 2012-2015 is also included while taking into consideration of the past challenges and present market trends and drivers. An in-depth insight into the operations, services, M&A activities, financial performance along with strengths and weaknesses of leading companies are also provided in the report. In short, the report suffices in presenting information about every aspect of clinical laboratory testing market in the UK.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM442.htm



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ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.