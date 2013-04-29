Espire Education Talks About Opportunities for Students Planning Higher Studies in India

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- As academic season comes to an end for 2013, students, who are planning for higher studies abroad, have already started preparing for their admissions and visas. Espire Education – a premium overseas education consultancy based in India, has prepared and trained their team for upcoming intakes. It believes that 2013 is going to be very popular year for students because of numerous opportunities available globally for students taking admissions this year. Below is a list of countries that are expected to see a high number of admissions in upcoming intake.



Australia – Forthcoming intake is in July. After a long waiting period, Australia has introduced Post Study Work Permit up to 4 years for international students. Part time work permits are also available during study. Moreover there are enough PR (Permanent Residency) possibilities for students after completion of studies. Visa processing is very fast at the moment and visa success rates are high under new visa rules.



Canada – Approaching intake is in September. Canada is extremely popular due to its completive fees structure and Post Study Work Permit up to 3 years. Under SPP (Students Partnership Program), visa processing is very fast. Various provinces in Canada are also providing special benefits to students in form of Tax rebate or easy permanent residency under PNP (Provincial Nominee Program).



New Zealand - Upcoming intake is in July. New Zealand is the only country, which provides two years post study work permit to international students. Under FTS (Funds Transfer Scheme) students are now required to show lower funds for visa.



Singapore – Next intake is in July. Singapore is extremely popular for its quality study, affordable cost of studying and living as compared to other countries. Courses can also be finished quickly under fast track programs. There are some great Scholarships available in Singapore.



UK – Subsequent intake is in September. After PM David Cameron’s visit in India, there is possibility of work opportunities for students in the UK. Internships are available under many programs. Students are allowed to work part time while studying at the university and conditional post study work permit is also available.



Espire Education site, blog and social media are extremely popular among students worldwide. Around 1500 students visit various web pages each day and get tips and advice on their queries and requirements.



About Espire Education

Espire Education team, with 16 years of counseling, provides information on more than 10,000 courses from 500+ universities and institutions from over 10 countries. It uses a unique approach in counseling by matching a student's course with its long term career goals and life planning.



Media Contact:

Javed M

marketing@espireeducation.com

Company Address: Fourth Floor, Office Number 4A, Krishna Complex, Sector 31, Nithari Market, Noida (NCR - Delhi), Pin – 201301

Website: www.espireeducation.com