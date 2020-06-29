eSports Platform Game Credits Envisions Blockchain Ownership for Every Gamer

Riga City, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- eSports has already become a major industry worldwide with millions of users and a cult following. Games like League of Legends, Fortnite, DOTA 2, have a considerable following and multi-million dollar competitive tournaments are held all around the year. With the emergence of gaming as a seriously followed entertainment, companies are trying to woo their fan base and followers of these gaming events. Game Credits, a new Blockchain-based company is providing appropriate services to gamers for a better and more secure online experience.



Game Credits



The company aims to provide blockchain services for every gamer out there. The primary offering includes digital ownership, digital security and blockchain-based identity for gamers.



The platform also has a native coin called GAME which is used for the payment of different options for gamers and developers within the Game Credit Ecosystem.



The Evolution



Game Credits – an Ethereum-based platform with a SKALE sidechain. It's a full eSports portal just looking to be harnessed for the future. Launched back in 2014, the platform has withstood the test of time as opposed to many other cryptos/blockchain projects that have failed to overcome this major obstacle.



It is not only one of the first Blockchain-based eGaming platforms to be created but among the very first blockchain platforms ever created around the time when Ethereum and Ripple (XRP) were being deployed.



A Platform for Game Developers and Players



Game Credits is a platform designed for both game developers and players. Players can have their blockchain-based ownership of in-game items and can transact in any way they wish. Also, the smooth transactional experience allows for buyer confidence and keeps counterfeit activities at bay which are currently plaguing the gaming setup.



Game developers on the other hand have the option of a fully integratable Game Credits SDK. This will allow them to offer universally verifiable and ledger-based gaming items to the gamers at competitive cost and help increase their profits. Developers can also earn the native GAME tokens by taking part in various initiatives including the staking rewards in which newly generated coins are shared among the participants who lock their coins for a specific amount of time.



Acquisitions



Recently, several progressive gaming setups have been acquired by Game Credits. They include Nova Blitz, a fast-paced digital cards game that is becoming popular due to its captivating gameplay.



Game Credits is also looking to acquire other games in the near future. These acquisitions will be ideal platforms to promote the Game Credits ecosystem and with it, its vast number of benefits. Existing users can easily use Game Credits options.



Coin Swap



The first coin swap is slated to take place on July 1, 2020. Native Nova Token (NVT) and previous Game Coin holders can swap their coins for the new Game token. Game Coin will be swapped 1:1 while the NVT will be swapped 1000:1. That means if you have 1000 NVT tokens you will be eligible for 1 Game token. The swap is fully supported by top cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and BitBay who will provide snapshots of balances on July 1.



Rewards System



Users can benefit from a generous reward structure by either playing or taking part in development. All native fee charged by the platform are pooled in and developers are given their cut as well.



Through these measures, users are incentivized to engage with the platform.



Conclusion



Game Credits is in a long-term trajectory to help implement Blockchain technology in the eSports genre. The two sectors have a lot of potential to team up and provide the best possible experience to the eSports enthusiasts around the world and Game Credits aims to be at the forefront of this revolution.



Users can follow the latest development live on the Game Credits News section.



