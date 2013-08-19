Essay Thinker Announces 'Evaluate My Paper' Launch with Industry-Leading Affordable Rates for Students and Academic Scholars

Charleston, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- A recent fact-finding survey stretched across the main base of US college and postgraduate schools indicated that well over 85% of respondents and 75% of college students are concerned about ways to make their research essays and term papers acceptable and impressive content-wise, without missing strict deadlines. No thanks to the skeletal information provided for many an assignment; these concerns are now becoming agitated. EssayThinker.com - a provider of custom essay writing solutions for high school and college students recently announced the launch of its all-in-one writing service. With this portal, students can now avoid undue panic on bogus and mysterious essay assignments; but rather concentrate on proprietary methods to deliver their excellently-written assignments within the stipulated timeline.



Students can now avoid expending efforts on time-wasters and instead use ‘Evaluate My Paper’ option - send instructions from your professor straight to the pro-writers team and let out specialists suggest you the amount of pages, topic, sources and style of the assignment. Just about all students require at least two or more academic papers or essays to write and submit at every stage of their academic career; for instance, a sophomore (College 2nd year) Engineering student required to submit a coursework on the real-life applications of Eigen values and vectors in Calculus may ordinarily fidget at the sight of the research question and be unable to get around with the initial proposal with even three days to the final submission deadline.



Most of the essays and term papers required from students are expected to be written with an experienced and balanced mindset, often with due consultations with professional consultants in the field. ‘Evaluate My Paper’ Option at EssayThinker.com is a service designed for students to any amount of information they have on their topics and intimate grounded experts in the field of their proposed papers alongside the due submission date without having to delay unnecessarily and come up with shallow grades.



“As the most popular academic writing service on the web, we hear pleas from hundreds of students every week. In fact, some are simply ‘burned out’ and cannot fathom writing another essay or paper; others are facing deadlines they simply cannot meet; others struggle with academic writing itself and cannot be competitive in the classroom without help. All of these reasons turn students to EssayThinker Solutions with a simple statement – ‘Write my essay for me!’. We are the only company at the market providing the ‘Evaluate My Paper’ portal to support the yearnings and aspirations of a wide range of students,” states Alicia Milford., Brand Manager, EssayThinker.com.



“The advantage of using the portal is that students get to meet established experts in their field who get to analyze their topic or whatever details they have submitted and provide competitive cost estimates for the papers before placing their orders.”



The options available on the EssayThinker portal serves as the starting point for students to get their essays completed. In addition, relevant documents and information which the student thinks might help for quick pointers on the topic can now be provided on the portal. This custom writing service is designed to help students who might be undecided on the nitty-gritty of their topics and the estimated number of pages required for the essay. Due to recent launch EssayThinker com offers an impressive 15% discount for new clients to ensure that students pay less for better order deliveries.



Also, through the track record that has been maintained over the years using proven and professional writers, Essay Thinker Solutions is currently delivering custom writing orders for students and scholars by providing essays, research papers, term papers, thesis, dissertations, power point presentations, proofreading and editing services in addition to in-depth research publications and materials. This feature allows users to get access to high-quality and 100% original content researched from the best, current, relevant and authentic field library and resources.



“In this period of global e-revolution, it is highly expected that students who wish to take their degrees seriously and efficiently gain more reducing the learning curve are more likely to considerably perform at school and develop more creative innovations as compared to their counterparts. EssayThinker Solutions is a service provides all means for students to climb on the shoulders of experts who have been there without having to pay through their noses,” added Alicia Milford.



To learn more or let EssayThinker Solutions handle your other essay writing services needs, Visit http://www.EssayThinker.com for more information.



About Essay Thinker Solutions, LLC

EssayThinker, LLC is a leading provider of established of original and superior academic writing to students at all academic levels, along with the best possible customer service. Established in 2001 and headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, EssayThinker combines a deep passion in the revolutionary academic writing industry with the pressing need to help students and scholars get access to top-notch premier essay writing services and handle small, medium and bulk orders successfully thus getting their desired grades.



Contact:

Kathleen Holcombe, Customer Relations Manager

EssayThinker, LLC

eMail: support@essaythinker.com

Phone: 1-800-743-8685