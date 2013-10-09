Essay Writing Service Essay-Writing-services.net Unveils New and Improved Website Design

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Essay-writing-services.net, a college and essay writing service that specializes in original, expertly written work, announces the complete redesign of its website. The new site features an easy-to-navigate layout, attractive design and simple contact methods including 24/7 Live Chat.



Easy-to-find testimonials highlight previous client's successes with Essay-writing-services.net's work, with specific samples available for review. A simplified online ordering page makes placing the order quick and easy, with fast response time for last-minute projects. In addition, the site's pricing chart clearly illustrates several levels of services for easy comparison shopping.



"At Essay-writing-services.net we know that over the course of a student's academic career, they will be required to write an endless amount of academic papers for their courses," explains an article on the website. "We also understand that not all students possess the writing skills, or have the time to complete these writing assignments successfully. That is exactly why at Essay-writing-services.net we offer a wide range of academic papers to help every student achieve their academic goals from one page essays to a fully researched dissertation, as well as editing services."



Essay-writing-services.net offers custom, original writing services for a variety of assignments including research papers, term papers, dissertations and thesis papers and custom essays. With a team of expert writers with Masters and PhD degrees covering over 80 different specialties, Essay-writing-services.net provides only the highest quality work written by experts who have considerable background in their fields.



Each assignment is written exactly to the client's specifications at a reasonable price with deadline delivery guaranteed. The results are high-quality, completely original and satisfaction guaranteed papers and assignments with free amendments available. With 24/7 customer support, even last-minute and late deadline work can be accepted. Writers are able to write in every citation style, are highly familiar with university-style work, and privacy is guaranteed.



About Essay Writing Services

Essay Writing Services helps students with any assignment they may need help with, including term papers, research papers, essays, thesis and dissertations and more. Original, customized papers are written by experts with Masters and PhD degrees to the client's exact specifications. New users are eligible to receive 20 percent off their first order. For more information, visit http://www.essay-writing-services.net