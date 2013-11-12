EssayThinker.com Upgrades One of the Best Essay Writing Services with New and Improved Order Form

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- EssayThinker.com, one of the best essay writing services available today, announces the recent upgrade of its order form to create a more efficient and user-friendly client experience. After collecting feedback from clients and consulting with UIX professionals, the order form has been significantly upgraded to create a more intuitive ordering process to meet clients' needs. The new order form is available for review at https://www.essaythinker.com/order.



With costs based on the type of writing assignment needed, the length of the paper, the academic level, and the time frame required, the new form makes the order process simple and easy to understand. For those students who aren't sure if they have the information required, they can submit an evaluation request that will be processed by a professional member of the EssayThinker.com team.



"The term papers you order at our website will always be thoroughly researched and based on relevant sources," explains an article on the EssayThinker.com site. "Our writers know how to implement just the right amount of creativity to discuss those sources and develop a unique paper that will leave your professor speechless. There isn’t a topic, subject, or field that cannot be covered by our versatile team of writers."



Comprised of some of the best writers available today, EssayThinker.com's team is made up of professionals from various fields of study with expertise and experience in their specialty. The creative thinkers on the EssayThinker's team have been carefully screened to ensure competence, quality of writing and expertise. Writers must be English-speaking graduates of accredited universities whose work has been carefully reviewed, ensuring the highest quality of work available for EssayThinker.com clients.



All essays and writing assignments completed are offered with EssayThinker.com's plagiarism-free guarantee. Each paper that EssayThinker.com delivers is 100 percent original and is solely owned by the client. Each order includes unlimited revisions that ensure complete satisfaction. Visit https://www.essaythinker.com/us-essay-writing-service to receive a 15 percent discount off any first-time order.



About EssayThinker.com

EssayThinker.com is a San Francisco-based custom essay writing company launched by graduate students in 2001. By 2013, the company has earned thousands of customers and has entered the online marketplace. EssayThinker.com handles all types of written assignments on any academic level, from high school to PhD. For more information, visit http://www.essaythinker.com.