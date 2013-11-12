Essential FDA Good Manufacturing Practices for Animal Food Addressed in December TraceGains Webinar

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- On October 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a proposed rule which establishes, for the first time, current good manufacturing practices (GMPs) that specifically address the manufacturing, processing, packing, and holding of animal food. The Rule also would establish hazard analysis and risk-based preventive controls for food for animals to implement the provisions in section 103 of the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).



TraceGains, a full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution, will be addressing these new rules in a timely webinar. The webinar titled, “Preparing for FSMA's Animal Food/Feed Rule,” is on Friday, December 13, 2013 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM EDT. Link to register: https://www3.gotomeeting.com/register/737742854. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged. The proposed requirements dictate a substantial upgrade of the current regulatory standard. Marc Sanchez will co-present the webinar with TraceGains.



Sanchez is considered a leading voice in understanding the Food Safety Modernization Act, which has fundamentally changed food law in the US. Sanchez represents FDA-regulated companies in the food, dietary supplement, beverage, cosmetic, medical device and drug industries. Sanchez’s practice includes working with both the FDA and USDA on compliance, recalls, and import matters.



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains, Inc. (http://www.tracegains.com) delivers a full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions to quality, purchasing, product development, regulatory, and other departments at food manufacturers and processors, who are overburdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from supplier documents and automatically takes action against customers’ own business rules.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. The resulting actionable business intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain, ingredient, and raw material optimization.



By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400