Essential Hotels Highlights Top Summer Events in Barbados

Kingston upon Thames, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Visitors flock to Cobblers Cove in Barbados every year to enjoy a stay in a luxury boutique hotel in a tropical setting. Barbados is an excellent destination for any honeymooners looking for a bit of luxury in the tropics. But as well as lying on the beach and soaking up the sun all day, there are plenty of events taking place throughout July and August that visitors can enjoy, and the Essential Hotel Collection is now highlighting some of the best.



The Barbados Summer Arts Festival is an annual arts event that will be held this year from August 16th to 18th in Christ Church. This is a celebration of art that is suitable for all ages, and visitors will also find local crafts for sale.



A special event that will be taking place this year on August 11th is Fantasia Barrino in concert. This one-off event at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium will see the Grammy Award-winning star and American Idol contestant perform her best hits and new ones, so it could prove to be an interesting event for any fans staying on their honeymoons during this month.



For motor sports enthusiasts, the Digicel Williams Seaboard Marine International Race Meet will be the highlight of August. This will be held on August 31st at Bushy Park in St. Philip, and is part of the 2013 Championship Series.



Perhaps the biggest and most interesting event of August is the Grand Kadooment, which is the finale of the Crop Over Festival. This huge parade on August 5th features bands and performers dressed up in amazing costumes, and spectators can expect to enjoy plenty of Calypso music. It starts in the National Stadium and ends in the Spring Garden, and is a great event for anyone staying in Cobblers Cove or one of the other luxury hotels.



These are all great events that visitors to Barbados may want to enjoy, and they will allow visitors to discover more about the wonderful culture of Barbados during their stay. However, visitors will also find many other attractions to visit whenever they decide to enjoy a holiday at Cobblers Cove in Barbados, making it a great destination throughout the year.



About Essential Hotel Collection

The Essential Hotel Collection provides holidaymakers with a collection of hand-picked hotels across the Caribbean. Boasting personal knowledge of each hotel, the company aims to help travellers find their perfect hotel in the region. Find out more by visiting the website at http://www.essentialhotelcollection.co.uk .



For Media Contact:

Essential Hotel Collection,

7 Hampton Court Road,

Kingston upon Thames, Surrey, KT1 4AE

+ 44 (0)20 8614 0077

ukoffice@essentialhotelcollection.co.uk

http://www.essentialhotelcollection.co.uk