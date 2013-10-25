Essential Italy Highlights October Special Offers

Cambridge, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Essential Italy offers some great special offers all year round on their high quality hotels and villas around Italy. Here are some discounted rates for October:



Get 5 nights for the price of 4 at Borgo San Marco in Fasano, Puglia this October. The coastal views of the Adriatic sea from this majestic farm house building are a true delight. The 16 bedroom residence has a 500 acre site to explore and is not far from the nearby towns and seaside. With a pool and a Hamman Turkish bath a stay at Borgo San Marco will definitely leave you feeling relaxed.



Essential Italy’s Hotel Valle dell’ Idro offering three special offers this October; a long Stay offer which is 7 night for the price of 6 in this Puglia B&B. There is also 10% off offered when you book 45 days in advance of your visit. The third offer is available for families and is 50% off the price of a 3rd bed. The guest house is located in the beautiful seaside town of Otranto. Bars and restaurants are a short walk away as are the beaches and the town’s impressive castle built in the 1400’s.



Villa Vita is offering a price reduction for a week’s stay this October. The recently refurbished villa in Ostuni has its own pool and is not too far from the coast with beautiful white sandy beaches 11km away. The luxury villa has a washing machine, dishwasher and TV. An outdoor kitchen space for BBQ’s is also available.



Essential Italy has more offers on villas and hotels around Italy in October available online have a look for more discount hotel offers at http://www.essentialitaly.co.uk/special-offers.php



About Essential Italy

Essential Italy arranges perfect villa, apartment and hotel holidays in all the most sought-after locations in Italy. With nearly ten years’ experience, Essential Italy's network of Italian-based staff have assembled a sublime selection of holiday properties.



Contact Details:

12 George Street

Cambridge, CB4 1AJ

United Kingdom

+44(0)1223 460100

info@essentialitaly.co.uk

http://www.essentialitaly.co.uk/sicily_villas.php