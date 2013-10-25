Essential Italy Recommends Sardinia as Ideal October Destination

Cambridge, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- If the swarms of people lying on the beaches in the peak tourist seasons of July and August put you off, Essential Italy recommends visiting the Mediterranean jewel of Sardinia in October. October holidays are not a popular choice so avoid the crowds and book into a Sardinian hotel.



Although the weather will not be as hot as in the peak tourist season, Sardinia has a very long summer which ends in November. The days in October are still long and hot with temperatures being on average just under 20°C. The sea is still warm making it prime beach season only with fewer people and children around to share it with.



With cooler temperatures, October is a perfect time to visit Sardinia for a more active holiday. The beautiful island has a range of sporting activities available that would be a lot more strenuous in the summer heat. Essential Italy recommends a hiking trip to Supramonte a picturesque yet rugged highland area of Sardinia or hiring bikes and cycling along the beautiful coast. There are also equestrian and water sport activities available on the island.



On average the Sardinian days of October receive 6 full hours of sunlight each, meaning that you will still be able to enjoy the highlights any Mediterranean holiday has to offer. Another plus point to holidaying at this time of year is the humidity that sometimes makes hot summers feel uncomfortable, is nonexistent.



Whether you are seeking a holiday far removed from other tourists or a reminder the sun that disappears in September in more temperate climes, October is a great time to visit Sardinia. Essential Italy would like to point out that an off peak visit also gives you a better sense of what the destination is like for the locals and not as a tourist.



About Essential Italy

Essential Italy arranges perfect villa, apartment and hotel holidays in all the most sought-after locations in Italy. With nearly ten years’ experience, Essential Italy's network of Italian-based staff have assembled a sublime selection of holiday properties.



Contact Details:

12 George Street

Cambridge, CB4 1AJ

United Kingdom

+44(0)1223 460100

info@essentialitaly.co.uk

http://www.essentialitaly.co.uk/sicily_villas.php