Essential Oil Educators Warn of Over-Reliance on Pharmaceutical Industry

Post Falls, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- James and Stacy McDonald are warning families that an over-reliance on the pharmaceutical industry may be detrimental to your health, and that pursuing natural alternatives like essential oils may leave your family healthier than ever before.



In an upcoming event in Morton, IL on May 10, the husband and wife team will be announcing three areas where they believe that over-reliance on the pharmaceutical industry is obscuring the truth about essential oils and other natural remedies.



Advanced disclosure of the announcement occurred this morning in an exclusive interview about essential oils with Phillips Essentials, a website providing information about the therapeutic grade essential oils produced by the company Young Living.



The Illinois-based pastor and his wife told Robin Phillips, director of Phillips Essentials, that the first part of their announcement would focus on the way essential oils are widely believed to be either cosmetics or drugs. This has had wide-ranging effects on how essentials oils are used, and the willingness people have to ingest essential oils.



Secondly, the McDonalds told Phillips Essentials that “synthetic drugs often come with dangerous side effects. They are used primarily to address symptoms rather than the root causes of ailments, and they are unable to truly resolve the underlying health problems.”



Thirdly, during this event, the McDonalds have promised to talk about how Big Pharma has made people dependent on the establishment by distracting people from the health benefits of plants. “[Big Pharmacy] promote themselves as being there to save and help,” Mr. McDonald alleges, “but in reality they are doing what they can to brainwash the populace, to get people addicted and dependent to on their synthetic solutions.”



By contrast, the McDonald’s will suggest, essential oils represent choice since they give people the chance to be free of the ‘system’ and to make informed choices about their own health.



The McDonalds told Robin Phillips that they became excited about essential oils four years ago after discovering the significant difference between the over-the-counter oils you can buy at health stores vs. the therapeutic-grade essential oils put out by Young Living.



Some of the main essential oils people are familiar with are Lavender and Peppermint, although the McDonalds pointed out that there are actually hundreds of essential oils, each with its own distinctive properties that are useful for a wide range of issues. The Phillips Essentials site advertises hundreds of single essential oils and essential oil blends produced by the company Young Living.



Essential oils are sometimes referred to as the ‘life blood’ of the plant since they transport the chemical components needed to feed, nurture, and repair the plant’s living cells. The naturally occurring oil in a plant is nature’s way of fighting off insects and toxins. When properly extracted, the health benefits of these oils can be used by humans in a variety of ways.



Since ancient times, people have understood about the healing properties of plants. However, much of this knowledge was lost as the modern world turned towards artificial and mechanical solutions. At their event, the McDonalds and others will educate the public on some of the ways ancient remedies can help people take control of their own health.



About Phillips Essentials

Phillips Essentials seeks to provide people with everything they need to know for using essential oils in their home and family. The information provided on Phillips Essentials and their press releases is for educational purposes only. It is not intended to prescribe, diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. It is your responsibility to educate yourself and address any health or medical needs you may have with your physician. Please seek professional help when needed.



Contact:

Robin Phillips, Director of Phillips

1040 Post Falls, ID, 83854

Essentials??Email: phillips7440@roadrunner.com

Website: http://www.phillipsessentials.com/

Phone: (208) 845-8210