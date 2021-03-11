New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- Inclination towards a youthful appearance, transition of consumer choice preference-chemicals to natural products, and rising trend of aromatherapy, are the key factors driving market demand.



Market Size – USD 8.26 Billion in 2019 , Market Growth - CAGR of 8.7 %, Market Trends – Growing adoption in pharmaceutical industry and increasing availability of products.



The Global Essential Oils Market size was estimated to be USD 8.26 Billion in 2019 and is expected to surpass USD 16.41 billion by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%. The market is expected to be driven by various demand from major end-use industries, including food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, and aromatherapy. Several health benefits are estimated to drive their demand in medical and pharmaceutical applications. Since essential oils have no side effects, causing essential oils market to expand. Additionally, the rising prevalence of health problems, such as Alzheimer's, cardiovascular disorders, and bronchitis, is creating an increased demand for essential oils in aromatherapy applications.



The Global Essential Oils Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Essential Oils market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Cargill (U.S.), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), dôTERRA International LLC. (U.S.), Young Living Essential Oils (U.S.) and Givaudan SA (Switzerland).



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Essential Oils market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Essential Oils market is split into:



Product Type (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



- Orange oil

- Lemon oil

- Lime oil

- Peppermint oil

- Cornmint oil

- Citronella oil

- Spearmint oil

- Geranium oil

- Clove leaf oil

- Eucalyptus oil

- Jasmine oil

- Tea tree oil

- Rosemary oil

- Lavender oil

- Others



Method of Extraction (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



- Distillation

- Carbon dioxide extraction

- Cold press extraction

- Solvent extraction

- Others



Application (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)



- Food & beverage

- Cosmetics & toiletries

- Aromatherapy

- Home care

- Health care

- Others



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Essential Oils market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



