Essential Vitamins for Hair Growth Unveils Exciting New Hair Growth Formula

Coeur d'Alene, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- As the baby boomer population of America continues to march in lockstep ever closer to their senior years, ever more people notice changes in the thickness and overall health of their hair. Historically, a significant percentage of the male population's hair thins to the point of baldness over time as they age, and the medical and pharmaceutical industries have responded to this unattractive condition with medications aimed at restoring the scalp's health, making it conducive to hair growth once more, and also with hair transplant procedures.



However up until now, little help has been available to women with age related hair thinning. At last relief is in sight for such women as Essential Vitamins For Hair Growth just recently unveiled Hair Essentials™ for Hair Growth, a doctor formulated hair regrowth remedy that repairs damaged hair follicles, stimulates new hair growth and encourages fuller, heavier, more voluminous hair.



The product apparently has the entire hair world in a buzz. According to Essential Vitamins For Hiar Growth spokesman Lucas Khol, "Once people try this product, they come back for more again and again because its one of the few products on the market that delivers what it promises. Hair Essentials is a proprietary blend of all natural herbs and vitamins that work synergistically in the body to grow hair. It combines herbs such as saw palmetto, fo ti, horse tail extract and han lian cao with isolated amino acids like L-Cysteine, L-Methionine with biotin, iodine, zinc selenium as well as other assorted targeted vitamins and oils, all of which are essential to the promotion of a thick, luxurious head of healthy hair. It's the ideal product for women who'd wish they could just take a vitamin to help with hair growth. In fact, anywhere online where there are biotin hair growth products reviewed, there are also glowing reports of the success people have had with Hair Essentials."



Hair Essentials™ for Hair Growth was many years in the making, and each included ingredient has been carefully tested for genuine hair growth and regrowth stimulation properties. Women who have suffered hair loss due to androgenic alopecia (female pattern baldness), thyroid disorders, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies and/or stress are among those most likely to see positive results upon embarking upon a course of treatment with Hair Essentials™ for Hair Growth. This exciting new product is backed by a 90 day money back guarantee. It can be purchased online from Essential Vitamins For Hair Growth at www.essentialvitaminsforhairgrowth.com.



About Essential Vitamins For Hair Growth

Essential Vitamins For Hair Growth provides healthful hair growth products for people who experience hair thinning and loss for any number of reasons. Their flagship product is the well researched and highly effective patented Hair Essentials™ for Hair Growth.