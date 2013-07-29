New Port Richey, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Rebecca Park Totilo is pleased to announce the launch of her new book on using and blending Essential Oils for skin care and rejuvenation. The book is titled, “Organic Beauty With Essential Oil: Over 400+ Homemade Recipes for Natural Skin Care, Hair Care and Bath & Body Products.” According to the book description on Amazon, readers can expect to find that perfect all-natural bath product with use of the recipes in this book by creating organic bath and body products at home.



Essential Oils are used to help reduce anxiety, pain, insomnia and body toxins, as well as for skin and hair care. Pets and children can also benefit from the use of Essential Oils as they are gentle and safe. “Organic Beauty With Essential Oil”contains the widest range of recipes for Essential Oil mixtures that cover skin care for the face, hair, mouth, hands, nails and feet. There is also a section on using Essential Oils for mood enhancement.



Rebecca Park Totilo says of her book, “Included you'll find helpful tips and customizable recipes - all with step-by-step instructions - so you can have the confidence knowing which essential oil to use and how much when creating your own body scrub, lip butter, or lotion bar!” The book includes instruction on methods of diluting, mixing, and storing home-made Essential Oil products.



Essential Oils are also green products in that they produce no toxic or dangerous waste when creating the mixtures, and as they are made at home, very little packaging exists which needs to be thrown away. These oils have been used for centuries and Rebecca Park Totilo is a recognized expert in Aromatherapy, giving lectures on the subject and being an author of multiple books on the creation of Essential Oil blends and perfumes.



“Organic Beauty With Essential Oil: Over 400+ Homemade Recipes for Natural Skin Care, Hair Care and Bath & Body Products” is available on Amazon by going to http://www.amazon.com/Organic-Beauty-Essential-Oil-ebook/dp/B00B92RGXM



ABOUT REBECCA PARK TOTILO

Rebecca Park Totilo has written 39 books on various subjects such as Christian parenting, family money matters, aromatherapy, perfume creation, and others. She is a photographer whose work has appeared in Women's World and Sports Spectrum among other publications. She lectures on the subject of Essential Oils from a biblical prospective.



CONTACT

Rebecca Park Totilo

New Port Richey, FL

info@healwithessentialoil.com