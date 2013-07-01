EssentialFlatRoofing.com Offers Free Estimates on Flat Roof Repairs in Burlington and Oakville, Ontario

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Many industrial and commercial properties have flat roofs. A flat roof comes with a number of unique advantages for businesses. The most important flat roof advantages are affordability and ease-of-construction. Flat roofs require only a fraction of the materials of pitched roofs, which means businesses can save thousands of dollars while covering the area of a large building. Some businesses even choose to use their flat roofs for storage or as outdoor garden areas.



Like any roof, a flat roof requires regular maintenance in order to protect the property. In southern Ontario, where rain and snow increase the wear and tear on roofs, the flat roof repair experts at EssentialFlatRoofing.com want to make sure local businesses and homes stay safe. EssentialFlatRoofing.com is the online home of Essential Flat Roofing, who offer flat roof repair in Burlington and Oakville, Ontario.



Essential Flat Roofing provides roof installation, repair, and maintenance services to businesses and homes in the area. The company now offers free estimates on all flat roof repairs, new roof installations, and residential shingling projects. Homeowners and business owners can sign up for a free estimate directly through the EssentialFlatRoofing.com website.



The website also explains the advantages of flat roofing for homes and businesses. While flat roofs are generally associated with businesses and industrial properties, more and more homeowners are choosing to install flat roofs on residential houses. Flat roofs can provide additional outdoor living space to homeowners who live in crowded parts of the city. Some also place solar panels on their flat roofs in order to be environmentally friendly. Others simply enjoy the view of the city from their flat roof.



As a spokesperson for Essential Flat Roofing explains, keeping a flat roof in good condition is very important:



“Having a roof overhead is something that most Canadians take for granted. Unfortunately, when a roof is poorly installed or not maintained over the years, that roof can develop leaks and other serious problems. Over time, the roof can even collapse. We offer expert roof repair services to ensure that doesn’t happen, and more importantly, we install roofs right the first time in order to ensure homeowners stay protected – even when snow piles up on the roof during the winter.”



Despite the name, flat roofs always feature a small slope in order to prevent water from collecting on the roof. This feature ensures homeowners and business owners stay protected throughout the year while enjoying all of the benefits of a flat roof. If water starts to collect in, say, the middle of the roof, that indicates a serious problem that needs to be repaired. No matter what the issue Essential Flat Roofing have experienced roofers in Oakville to work on any project large or small.



Burlington and Oakville, Ontario residents interested in signing up for a free roof replacement or repair quote can contact Essential Flat Roofing at the EssentialFlatRoofing.com website today.



About EssentialFlatRoofing.com

EssentialFlatRoofing.com is a flat roof repair and replacement company based in Oakville, Ontario. The company currently services the cities of Oakville and Burlington, Ontario and provides free roofing repair and replacement quotes through its website. For more information, please visit: http://www.essentialflatroofing.com