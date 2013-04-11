Essex DJs Plan Party in London with Funkboat Party VI

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- For the sixth year in a row, Essex DJs "Funkbox Productions" are holding their annual bank holiday boat party on the 26 May 2013.



Just like every other year the evening promises to boast great atmosphere, great sights and ultimately, what Funkbox are all about - great music provided by expert DJs in Essex and London.



This year we hope to top every other with boarding taking place at Temple Pier, Embankment 6pm and the party vibe kicking off straight away.



Why not come and watch the sun go down on the Thames with a nice cold drink, your friends or family and some good tunes? Our DJs are there to take you through the night with music from every genre and for every taste.



So whether you are a first timer or a repeat voyager why not come along for the ride and have what promises to be the original, one and only, Thames boat party experience!



Funkbox also offer the following services:



- Wedding DJs : You will often see us at Essex, London and Kent wedding venues

- Corporate DJs : Make your event go off with a bang!

- Percussion & Saxophonist : Professional musicians

- Singers : Live singers

- Performing Arts : Attractions suitable for all kinds of events

- Venue Hire : We have partnerships with several venues for both weddings and parties

- Catering : We can provide catering to a high standard for an all-in-one service

- Security Staff : We provide qualified door staff to make sure trouble stays away



About Funkbox Productions Ltd

Funkbox Productions Ltd are a group of professional DJs who have all been in the industry many years and between them have played all the major bars and clubs in London & Essex.



http://www.funkboxproductions.com/