Doha, Qatar, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Links Group of Companies has teamed up with the Dubai Foreign Direct Investment Office to host a series of events in the UK to highlight opportunities in Dubai and to discuss ways to conduct business in the region. These will be in partnership with the UK Trade and Investment, the Welsh Assembly Government and Scottish Development International.



Links Group provides UK and other international businesses unparalleled professional services during company formation and beyond by providing access to local support, legal structures, valuable networking opportunities, affinity partners, direct government departments, and business group activities. The company has direct access to Government Departments and Ministries, creating an uncomplicated and streamlined approach to business setup.



Links Group of Companies has been offering business setup expertise to new entrants into the Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar markets for over 10 years. Businesses looking to establish or expand their footprint by setting up a new company in the United Arab Emirates or Qatar have benefited greatly from the consulting services provided by Links Group.



About Links Group of Companies

Links Group was founded in Dubai, UAE in 2002 and has expanded to include offices in Abu Dhabi, UAE and Doha, Qatar. Links Group of Companies is the only company formation firm that is associated with the Foreign Investment Office (FDI) of the Dubai Economic Department. The team at Links Group has more than 40 years of collective expertise in company formation in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar. Businesses looking to setup or expand to the Middle East should visit www.linksgroup.com.



Want to Establish a company or Business setup in Dubai Visit http://www.linksgroup.com/about-links-group/dubai-useful-information.html to know more!