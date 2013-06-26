Established Author Nicholas P. Clarks Latest Spy Thriller Now Available on Kindle

Slough, Berks -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Deadly States is not not set in modern times though, the books hero goes by the name of Jack Malaney, Malaney unlike Snowden doesn't work for the NSA and he doesn't report government corruption and spying on citizens before claiming asylum in Russia or Iceland either.



It's more of a James Bond type story it has been described by one reviewer as an "exhilarating tale of intrigue and subterfuge; in a no-nonsense style, it pulls no punches. A page-turner from the beginning, Clark’s new novel is the ‘must have’ book for anyone who enjoys a good action packed story full or turns and tribulations and who is looking for a believable protagonaist."



The book spans accross what were probably the most tense and espionage ridden decades of spy history, the book makes reailistic reference to the sometimes gritty traditions of Le Carré to create a truly gripping tale of betrayal, greed, power, love and lust. Enough to make even Ian Flemming proud, the story spans across three decades of spying action in IRA ravaged Ireland, the Middle East and Russia to create what can only be described as a tense and original backdrop.



Deadly States by Nicholas P Clark is available from amazon.co.uk for £1.98 (Kindle Edition)



The book has recived rave reviews from Amazon.co.uk buyers, one buyer said "This is the first time I have read a Thriller story. But I think I fell in love with this book."



For more information please visit: You tube: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDvTdAckHvg



About Nicholas P Clark

The books author, Nicholas P Clark was born in Glasgow just after WW2. Due to his long and illustrious career serving in the Merchant Navy, running a chocolate factory in Brazil and building up and running companies in Russia he has seen the world and often incorporates some of his adventures in his writing.



Nicholas became an established author when he released The Baltic Triangle Codename Seaforth in 2010. His third novel Angels of Deceit will be out in the summer of 2014.