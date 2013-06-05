Established Electrical Company Brisbane Electrician Services Offers Reputed Data Cabling Services for Brisbane Metro Customers

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- One of the leading electrical services companies in Brisbane, Brisbane Electrician Services , is once again proving why it is the electrical company of choice for energy consumers in the Brisbane metro including northside and southside. In response to greater consumer demand for effective and cost-effective networking and wiring options, the company is now offering full-spectrum data cabling installation services for Brisbane homes and offices.



“Whether you are seeking to set up new cabling or amend any existing ones, we offer comprehensive services and options for all of your needs. No installation or project is too big or too small, and we are professional, cost-efficient, and easy to deal with. Additionally, we will respect your privacy and time demands – we will not bother you or whatever you are doing, especially if we are working in an office, as we complete our job,” said Jim Stone, the company's Manager. “Most importantly of all, your satisfaction is our top priority-- we will not finish the job until you are completely satisfied with our work, and all of the systems that we have installed are operating at full capacity" added Mr Stone.



Brisbane Electrician Services offers data cabling services for data cabling, telecommunications appliances and operations, security appliances, and IT servers and networks. The company structures its services so that it covers all project needs from the preliminary project diagnosis to complete cabling installation and testing. Additionally, its electrical contractors specialize as some of the most highly reputable Brisbane installation experts in data cabling for all appliances and operations, with over 10 years of experience to home and business owners alike.



“Results and services that fit your budget, with the most up-to-date cabling systems in the industry today—that’s what we bring to the table,” Stone elaborated. “All of our services meet global standards, and you can trust the hundreds of consumers who have used us in the past and continue to work with us on account of our professionalism and expertise. Call us today for a free quote!”



Home or small business owners can take advantage of great deals by qualified electricians who specialize in data cabling solutions by visiting the company's website or contacting them through the details below.



About Brisbane Electrician Services

Brisbane Electrician Services has been providing qualified electricians in both north side and south side Brisbane for over 10 years. They pride themselves on a friendly, professional service and believe in a high level of customer service. If you have questions about cabling services or general electrical services including, smoke alarms, lighting, surge protection or emergency services they are always available to offer free advice and support.



Contact: Jim Stone

Business: Brisbane Electrician Services

Address: 10 Eagle Street, Brisbane, QLD 4000 Australia

Phone: 07 3040 6900

Email: info@electricianbrisbaneqld.com.au

Website: http://www.electricianbrisbaneqld.com.au/